"Pant and Pujara are the Sehwag-Dravid of 2000s" - Fans applaud the duo after coasting the team to safety on Day 3 of IND vs ENG fifth Test

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant helped Team India close out Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test without any more casualties. The pair have put on an unbeaten partnership of 50 off 91 deliveries following Virat Kohli's dismissal in the final session on Sunday, July 3.

The pair disrupted the England bowling unit with their own contrasting styles. Pujara held the fort while opening the innings, tiring the bowlers out while nursing a blow to his finger. Pant, on the other hand, coming into bat in a precarious situation at 75-3, began his knock the same way he left things in the first innings. The wicket-keeper batter got off to a bright start, scoring three boundaries in no time.

Pujara recorded his 33rd Test fifty in the final over of the day and helped India attain a sizeable lead of 257 runs heading into Day 4.

The duo have shared some memorable partnerships, with bowlers often finding it hard to match their distinct batting styles. While the runs they scored together in Australia rank high in the pile, their latest unbeaten adventure in England could prove to be a worthy addition.

Here are some of the reactions to the crucial partnership:

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ There comes the deadly pair. The pair of Pujara-Pant.



A blessing to Test Cricket. There comes the deadly pair. The pair of Pujara-Pant. A blessing to Test Cricket.

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 Pant and Pujara in Tests is like two eras playing together. Great fun to watch. Nice to see Pujara getting his eye in once again but need bigger numbers from a player of his stature. But let's get to 50 first. #ENGvsIND Pant and Pujara in Tests is like two eras playing together. Great fun to watch. Nice to see Pujara getting his eye in once again but need bigger numbers from a player of his stature. But let's get to 50 first. #ENGvsIND

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 You may not like Pant.

You may not like Pujara.

Happens.



But you definitely like Pujara-Pant partnerships. You may not like Pant.You may not like Pujara.Happens.But you definitely like Pujara-Pant partnerships.

Sagar Gala @sagarga1234 Wonderful 50 from Pujara! As usual keep taking the Bowls and Keep Scoring the Important Runs with Pant #IndvsEng Wonderful 50 from Pujara! As usual keep taking the Bowls and Keep Scoring the Important Runs with Pant #IndvsEng

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Best partnership averages in SENA involving a wicketkeeper.

Last four years (400+ runs):



94.37 Mitchell/Blundell

66.42 Pujara/Pant

54.60 Pant/Jadeja Best partnership averages in SENA involving a wicketkeeper.Last four years (400+ runs):94.37 Mitchell/Blundell66.42 Pujara/Pant54.60 Pant/Jadeja

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

#IndvENg #IndvsEng Notice the strike rotation between Rishsbh Pant & Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli & Punjara were playing too many dots. Notice the strike rotation between Rishsbh Pant & Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli & Punjara were playing too many dots. #IndvENg #IndvsEng

masked Bisht @MVBisht

#ENGvIND Been noticing this in last few Test series that India played, looks like Pujara and Pant really enjoy each other's company in the middle. Perfect combo of fire and ice. Been noticing this in last few Test series that India played, looks like Pujara and Pant really enjoy each other's company in the middle. Perfect combo of fire and ice.#ENGvIND

° @anubhav__tweets Pujara and Pant's partnerships are always iconic Pujara and Pant's partnerships are always iconic

sap @sapcric Pant Pujara partnership is special always. Really good memories many times. Pant Pujara partnership is special always. Really good memories many times.

Shivankar Awasthi 🇮🇳 @iamshiv08



Pujara and Pant batting



Root's over



Wow!!



#ENGvIND Test cricket at its bestPujara and Pant battingRoot's overWow!! Test cricket at its bestPujara and Pant battingRoot's overWow!! #ENGvIND

Pranav Paraswar @ParaswarPranav



It's the most beautiful thing Pant and Pujara is everything that modern day test cricket stands for.It's the most beautiful thing Pant and Pujara is everything that modern day test cricket stands for.It's the most beautiful thing ❤️

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Pant & Pujara are the Sehwag-Dravid of 2000s. Love watching such contrasting batsmen bat together. Pant & Pujara are the Sehwag-Dravid of 2000s. Love watching such contrasting batsmen bat together.

vernacularhiatus @selectivelyintr Watching Pujara and Pant bat together is so wildly weird. Watching Pujara and Pant bat together is so wildly weird.

Pujara marks his comeback with a valuable fifty

Dropped from the Indian team for the home series against Sri Lanka, Pujara embarked on a stint with Sussex, where he piled on runs. The batter earned his recall for the rescheduled Test, but his services were required in an unfamiliar position.

Following Rohit Sharma's absence, the 34-year-old was asked to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill. He scored 13 in the first innings before falling victim to James Anderson. However, he made amends in the second innings by carefully assessing the conditions and taking his time to settle. In the last hour of play, the veteran batter took a back seat and allowed the final session to run its course with Rishabh Pant assuming control.

Earlier, India overcame a blistering hundred by Jonny Bairstow to seize a 132 run lead ahead of their second innings. The visitors lost Shubman Gill in the first over while Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli too departed after spending some time at the crease. Finishing the day at 125-3 after 53 overs, India are in the driver's seat but England's recent exploits in the fourth innings against New Zealand will be on everybody's minds.

