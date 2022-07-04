"Pant and Pujara are the Sehwag-Dravid of 2000s" - Fans applaud the duo after coasting the team to safety on Day 3 of IND vs ENG fifth Test

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant helped Team India close out Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test without any more casualties. The pair have put on an unbeaten partnership of 50 off 91 deliveries following Virat Kohli's dismissal in the final session on Sunday, July 3.
The pair disrupted the England bowling unit with their own contrasting styles. Pujara held the fort while opening the innings, tiring the bowlers out while nursing a blow to his finger. Pant, on the other hand, coming into bat in a precarious situation at 75-3, began his knock the same way he left things in the first innings. The wicket-keeper batter got off to a bright start, scoring three boundaries in no time.
Pujara recorded his 33rd Test fifty in the final over of the day and helped India attain a sizeable lead of 257 runs heading into Day 4.
The duo have shared some memorable partnerships, with bowlers often finding it hard to match their distinct batting styles. While the runs they scored together in Australia rank high in the pile, their latest unbeaten adventure in England could prove to be a worthy addition.
Pujara marks his comeback with a valuable fifty
Dropped from the Indian team for the home series against Sri Lanka, Pujara embarked on a stint with Sussex, where he piled on runs. The batter earned his recall for the rescheduled Test, but his services were required in an unfamiliar position.
Following Rohit Sharma's absence, the 34-year-old was asked to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill. He scored 13 in the first innings before falling victim to James Anderson. However, he made amends in the second innings by carefully assessing the conditions and taking his time to settle. In the last hour of play, the veteran batter took a back seat and allowed the final session to run its course with Rishabh Pant assuming control.
Earlier, India overcame a blistering hundred by Jonny Bairstow to seize a 132 run lead ahead of their second innings. The visitors lost Shubman Gill in the first over while Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli too departed after spending some time at the crease. Finishing the day at 125-3 after 53 overs, India are in the driver's seat but England's recent exploits in the fourth innings against New Zealand will be on everybody's minds.