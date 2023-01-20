Paras Mhambrey backs Ravichandran Ashwin’s suggestion over early start to ODIs: “He raised a very valid point”

After skipper Rohit Sharma, Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has backed Ravichandran Ashwin’s suggestion of starting ODI matches early to lessen the impact of dew. He, however, added that a call on the same will have to be taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in consultation with the cricketing boards.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin suggested an 11:30 am start for the ODI World Cup matches to be held in India later in the year. At a press conference ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Rohit was asked about the same. He replied that he liked the idea, but added that the broadcasters decide the timing.

The same query was put forward to bowling coach Mhambrey on Friday, January 20. Sharing a similar view to Rohit, he replied:

“He (Ashwin) raised a very valid point. Overall, dew does play a part at some venues. It all depends on where you are playing, what scenario… When the ball does get old, it (the game) really tilts onto the batting side. Spin is not there, the ball comes onto the wicket. It definitely makes batting easy.

“That’s something that we can look into. The ICC and the board need to discuss it, with other members attached. It’s a very important point, can be looked into.”

According to Ashwin’s observation, an 11:30 am start for the World Cup will not bring dew into the picture at all. He also dismissed concerns over the timing, asserting that fans would prioritize watching World Cup matches.

“We expect a lot out of him” - Paras Mhambrey on Mohammed Siraj

In lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Mohammed Siraj has been a big plus for Team India in recent white-ball contests. He starred in Hyderabad as well, claiming four wickets, even as the other bowlers wilted under Michael Bracewell’s onslaught.

Asked how crucial the pacer is to India’s World Cup chances, Mhambrey replied:

“He’s very important member of the team. We expect a lot out of him, not only in the World Cup, but beyond that for India as well.”

The 50-year-old added that he is extremely happy with Siraj’s progress as a white-ball bowler, having seen him since India A days. Mhambrey, a former India and Mumbai pacer elaborated:

“I have seen him when he was first part of the India A setup. He did exceedingly well in red-ball cricket. Very heartening to see that he has transformed those skills into white-ball cricket. He’s worked on the seam position and action to get the ball going. That’s made the difference.”

Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the one-day series against Sri Lanka, claiming nine scalps in three matches at an average of 10.22.

