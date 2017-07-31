Parthiv Patel speaks about making a comeback to the Indian side

Parthiv Patel last played a Test against England in November 2016.

What's the story?

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel has had a great year - winning the Ranji Trophy and IPL. Despite the success, he is still finding it difficult to be included in the Indian Test or limited overs sides.

However, with MS Dhoni not having too much time left in his career, there is a possibility of Parthiv making a return to the side once again. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he revealed that he is ready to return to the side in any capacity.

"I’m ready for any role the team management wants me to do. Whether it is opening, batting in the middle-order, playing as keeper-batsman, keeper-opener, I’ve enough experience to adjust to the conditions. On top of that, my belief has helped me stay afloat,” said Parthiv.

With the World Cup taking place in England in another couple of years, Parthiv remains optimistic about making a return to the squad.

“As I said, whichever opportunity I get, I’ll be ready for it. My career has gone up and down but I haven’t set any boundaries for myself. There is no reason why I can’t get into any form of the game"

“So why not. Would love to be a part of the World Cup team,” he concluded.

In case you didn't know...

Parthiv Patel last played an international match in a Test against England in November last year after Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out with a thigh injury.

He performed decently well scoring two half centuries in 4 innings in a series which India dominated.

However, he was dropped from the side once Saha made a return.

The Details:

Parthiv had a dream debut when he played his first Test at the tender age of 17 back in 2002 against England.

He was even included in the squad for the 2003 World Cup where India finished runners up to Australia. However, he was not too consistent with the bat and was dropped from the side once MS Dhoni made his debut in 2004.

Since then, with Dhoni's remarkable run, Parthiv hardly made any appearances for the country.

What's next?

Parthiv is currently in Bangalore at the National Cricket Academy undergoing training. He will rejoin his Gujarat side for the Ranji Trophy later this year.

Author's take:

Despite having a dream year - winning the Ranji Trophy, IPL, and making a comeback to the Test side, Parthiv will have to wait before he makes a return to the Test or limited overs sides.

However, given his excellent form in the domestic circuit, he deserves a chance to prove himself. Eyeing a spot in the World Cup squad, there is a possibility of him being included as the second choice wicket-keeper or just as a specialist batsman.