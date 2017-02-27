Parvez Rasool slams critics for dragging him into controversy; says not interested in politics

The J&K player also said that he did not want to be involved in any politics.

Parvez Rasool hits back

What’s the story?

Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool has finally broken his silence over the much talked about National Anthem controversy and has hit out at all the social media ‘trolls’ for dragging his name into the fiasco.

Incidentally, the Jammu and Kashmir player made his T20 debut for India during the first T20 against England in Kanpur where he was pictured chewing a gum while the Indian National Anthem was on.

“Let cricketers play cricket and don’t involve them into politics unnecessarily. I try to keep my focus on the game and don’t let these controversies affect me. It is already very difficult for cricketers from our region to make it into the national team and when these things happen it is very disheartening. One has to remain tough and should not give importance to such controversies,” Rasool was as quoted by ETV.

The Details...

Rasool made his debut in the first T20 match against England in Kanpur but was dragged into controversy when during the National Anthem he was seen chewing a gum. Also, he was in a very lacklustre posture which did not go down well with the fans.

Always a proud moment to hear the national anthem. Can't imagine how it must feel wearing national colours. Shame on Parvez Rasool. — Salman Khan (@SYK7) January 29, 2017

There is no dearth of talent in India. If peace lover Parvez Rasool can't respect National Anthem simply kick him out of team India @BCCI — Yatesh singh (@Yateshsingh) January 29, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Parvez Rasool became the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in both the T20s and ODIs. He had a stellar run in the Ranji Trophy and was awarded with an Indian cap.

He has progressed under Bishen Singh Bedi who always spoke highly of his prodigy. However, this glorious moment was soured owing to this issue. Also, he was not picked up by any of the Indian Premier League franchises this season after he was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

What's next?

After being dragged into the unwanted controversy, Rasool would want to go back and look to win his place back in the Indian team across all three formats. His IPL snub could also be a big shock for him. However, he could look to work on his game during this interval and be fresh when the new season commences.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It could be that Rasool was caught off guard by the camera and his name took a hit. However, since the player himself believes that he does not want to be dragged into any sort of controversy we should give him the benefit of doubt.

Hopefully, Rasool goes back to the drawing board and looks to boost his game for the next season.