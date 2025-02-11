Pat Cummins to Saim Ayub: List of players who have been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025  

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 to March 9. A total of eight teams will be featuring in the ODI competition and have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand have been placed in Group A, while Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, and England have been placed in Group B.

The tournament will kick off with a match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. While Pakistan are the hosts of Champions Trophy 2025, Team India will play all their matches in Dubai in a hybrid model. The two semifinals will be played on March 4 and March 5, respectively, while the final of the event will be held on March 9.

While the Champions Trophy is also referred to as the mini-World Cup, a number of prominent names will be missing from this year's edition. Here's a look at the list of players who have been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to injuries.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Australia will be without the services of skipper Pat Cummins, senior pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for Champions Trophy 2025. Cummins has not recovered from an ankle issue that troubled him during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, while Hazlewood is dealing with a hip problem. Earlier, he had a calf strain as well.

Before the seasoned fast bowling duo of Cummins and Hazlewood became unavailable, Marsh was ruled out of the ICC event due to back injury. There are question marks over his IPL 2025 stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as well.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has also retired from ODIs and hence won't feature in Champions Trophy 2025. Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly, and Jake Fraser-McGurk are in contention as likely replacements.

"Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven’t come up in time for the Champion’s Trophy. While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event," chief selector George Bailey said, as quoted by ICC, while providing an update on injuries to key players.

February 12 has been set as the deadline for all eight teams to finalize their 15-member ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squads.

Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

South Africa will be without two of their key pacers, Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee, for Champions Trophy 2025. Nortje, who has not played an international match since the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in June, has been ruled out due to a back injury. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, he was likely to feature in the white-ball series against Pakistan but broke his toe in the nets.

Right-arm pacer Coetzee was also ruled out of the ICC event after experiencing tightness in his groin while bowling at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria earlier this month. A Cricket South Africa (CSA) release on his injury said:

"Following further assessment by the Proteas medical team, it was determined that the symptoms posed an increased risk of significant injury at a higher bowling load required for the upcoming 50-over matches."

Bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been named as Nortje's replacement in South Africa's 15-member squad for Champions Trophy 2025, while young pacer Kwena Maphaka has been added to the squad as a travelling reserve.

Jacob Bethell (England)

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell will also miss the upcoming Champions Trophy after sustaining a left hamstring injury during the ongoing tour of India. The 21-year-old missed the second ODI against India in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Speaking after the game, England captain Jos Buttler said:

"I'm pretty sure he's been ruled out of the Champions Trophy, to be honest. That's really disappointing for him, obviously he played nicely the other day and has been one of the really exciting players so it's a shame that the injury is going to rule him out."

Meanwhile, England have added Somerset's Tom Banton to the ODI squad as cover. The visitors will play the third and final one-dayer at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub

Pakistan will miss in-form opening batter Saim Ayub during their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The 22-year-old sustained an ankle injury during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town in January. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently released a statement on his recovery, saying:

"Pakistan opener Saim Ayub is progressing well in his recovery from a right ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England. Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January). His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements."

Ayub registered scores of 109, 25 and 101 as Pakistan thumped the Proteas 3-0 in a three-match one-day series in South Africa in December 2024.

