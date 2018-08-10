Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Commemorating Iftikhar Pataudi in the England-India series

Jack Martis
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
77   //    10 Aug 2018, 21:27 IST

PataEnter caption
Pataudi Trophy

The Pataudi Trophy was first awarded in 2007 to the side winning the series between England and India. It is to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first Test match between the two sides. It is also in memory of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi Sr., the only cricketer to have represented both England and India in Tests.

Cricket gets another Prince

Iftikhar was born in the small princely state of Pataudi in 1910. Upon his father’s death, he became the Nawab at the young age of seven. He studied at Chief’s College, Lahore. Here he was initiated to cricket by M G Slater, an Oxford cricketer. When Iftikhar moved to England to study at Balliol College, Oxford, he was coached by Frank Woolley.

Ift
Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi

Iftikar had to wait for two years till 1930 to get a chance to play for Oxford when he saved his side from defeat in the only match he played. The following season he scored 1,307 runs for Oxford at a batting average of 97. In the University Match that year when one of the players scored 201, Iftikhar said that he will better it. He did so the very next day by scoring 238 not out, a record that was broken only in 2005. In England, he was called Pat (for Pataudi).

The Nawab plays first-class cricket

Worcestershire invited Iftikhar to play in their team in 1932 but he represented them in only three matches scoring a total of just 65 runs. But that year he played a superlative innings for the Gentlemen at Lord’s where he displayed great footwork to thrash one of the most reputed bowlers of the time, Tich Freeman. That not only earned him the honour of being named as a Wisden Cricketer of the Year but also earned him a place in the England side for the Ashes tour of Australia.

A
As a player in England

Iftikar and the Bodyline series

That series is infamously known as the Bodyline Series and England was captained by Douglas Jardine. On debut in the first Test, Iftikhar scored a century, but not before he had a run-in with his captain. Pataudi did not think highly of Jardine’s bodyline tactics and told the captain so. To that Jardine famously remarked, “I see that His Highness is a conscientious objector”. Iftikhar played in the next match and scored only 15 and 5, and did not bat again in the series.

With
With the Bodyline English team (back row, third from left)

While commenting about the incident and Jardine, Iftikhar said, “ I am told that he has his good points. In three months I am yet to see them”. In 1933 Iftikhar scored 1749 first-class runs with an average of 49. Suffering from poor health, Iftikhar played only 15 matches from 1934 to 1937 but scored at a good batting average. He played his last Test for England against Australia in June 1934 scoring just 12 and 10 runs.

As the Indian captain

As the
As the Indian captain 1946 (seated middle)

Pataudi was considered as a captain for India’s first Test in England in 1932 but declined. Again in 1936 he was appointed to lead the team to England but had to withdraw at the last moment because of ill health. It was in 1946 that he finally captained the Indian team to England. In the 5 innings that he played he only managed 45 runs. He was named the Indian Cricketer of the Year in the 1945-46 season.

Death and lineage

Na
Nawab of Pataudi

Iftikhar Ali Khan was suffering from poor health and died at a young age of 42, of a heart attack while playing polo on 5 Jan 1952. That day was his son’s, Mansoor Ali Khan’s eleventh birthday and he succeeded his father as the Nawab of Pataudi. Mansoor Ali Khan was also to lead India in Test matches with distinction. Saif Ali Khan (the famous film star) is Iftikhar Ali Khan’s grandson. And in 2007 the Pataudi Trophy was launched to commemorate the charismatic leader.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi Forgotten Cricket Legends
Jack Martis
CONTRIBUTOR
A cricket fan
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Wasim Jaffer backs India to win...
RELATED STORY
3 Key Players to Watch Out for India in the Test Series
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, SK Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
England players take the Yo-Yo Test; who is the fittest...
RELATED STORY
Could the 2018 Eng-Ind Test series be the closest...
RELATED STORY
Revisiting the Team India's historical 2002 Natwest...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10 (35.2 ov)
ENG
Day 2 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us