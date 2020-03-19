×
PCB confirms all 128 coronavirus tests to be negative

  • Multan Sultans had conducted 17 tests on March 16, which were also confirmed to be all negative.
  • PCB CEO Wasim Khan expressed his relief and satisfaction on the outcome of the tests.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Mar 2020, 14:08 IST

Multan Sultans had conducted 17 tests on March 16, which were also confirmed to be all negative.
Multan Sultans had conducted 17 tests on March 16, which were also confirmed to be all negative.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed today that all 128 coronavirus Tests that were done have come out to be negative, sending a sigh of relief to all cricketers, support staff and people involved with HBL PSL 2020. According to recent reports, one positive coronavirus case of an England cricketer was being expected but all seemed to come to rest when PCB declared their statement today.

PCB had called off the semi-final leg of the tournament the day of both the matches as soon as the coronavirus scare erupted in Pakistan, overnight. A total of 128 tests were conducted on March 17 as part of the PCB’s duty of care. Other than these, Multan Sultans had conducted 17 tests on March 16, which were also confirmed to be all negative.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan expressed his relief and satisfaction on the outcome of the tests as it was PCB's duty to take care of the situation without any negligence. Khan also stated that PCB will continue to monitor the health of all its employees as precautionary measures. 

"It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19."
“In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns... The PCB will continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees."
Published 19 Mar 2020, 14:08 IST
PSL 2020 Pakistan Cricket PSL Points Table
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar
ISU 183/3 (20.0 ov)
KRK 187/5 (18.4 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
KRK 152/4 (18.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS KRK live score
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar
LHQ 209/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 172/10 (20.0 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs
LHQ VS QTG live score
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar
ISU 198/3 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 127/10 (18.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 71 runs
ISU VS LHQ live score
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar
PSZ 170/6 (15.0 ov)
QTG 140/7 (15.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 30 runs
PSZ VS QTG live score
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar
MS 102/6 (16.5 ov)
KRK
No Result
MS VS KRK live score
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar
ISU 195/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 85/2 (9.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs (DLS Method)
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar
QTG 98/9 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 100/2 (11.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
QTG VS LHQ live score
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar
ISU 91/7 (9.0 ov)
MS 94/1 (6.4 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 9 wickets
ISU VS MS live score
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar
KRK 187/5 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 190/2 (19.1 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
KRK VS LHQ live score
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar
PSZ 187/7 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 189/5 (19.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar
QTG
MS
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
QTG VS MS live score
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar
LHQ 150/5 (20.0 ov)
KRK 151/0 (17.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 wickets
LHQ VS KRK live score
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar
MS 154/6 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 3 runs
MS VS PSZ live score
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar
ISU 136/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 137/6 (19.2 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 4 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 191/1 (18.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wickets
MS VS LHQ live score
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar
KRK 150/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 154/5 (16.2 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
