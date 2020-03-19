PCB confirms all 128 coronavirus tests to be negative

PCB CEO Wasim Khan expressed his relief and satisfaction on the outcome of the tests.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed today that all 128 coronavirus Tests that were done have come out to be negative, sending a sigh of relief to all cricketers, support staff and people involved with HBL PSL 2020. According to recent reports, one positive coronavirus case of an England cricketer was being expected but all seemed to come to rest when PCB declared their statement today.

PCB had called off the semi-final leg of the tournament the day of both the matches as soon as the coronavirus scare erupted in Pakistan, overnight. A total of 128 tests were conducted on March 17 as part of the PCB’s duty of care. Other than these, Multan Sultans had conducted 17 tests on March 16, which were also confirmed to be all negative.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan expressed his relief and satisfaction on the outcome of the tests as it was PCB's duty to take care of the situation without any negligence. Khan also stated that PCB will continue to monitor the health of all its employees as precautionary measures.

PCB confirms all 128 COVID-19 tests are negativehttps://t.co/gug8c0OIQs pic.twitter.com/kqHvB9xM3P — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 19, 2020

"It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19."

“In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns... The PCB will continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees."