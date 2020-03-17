×
PSL 2020 | PCB CEO Wasim Khan confirms one positive coronavirus case; Journalist and Ramiz Raza believe Alex Hales to be first cricketer affected 

  • Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan stated that an overseas player was suspected to be carrying the coronavirus.
  • PCB called off the HBL PSL 2020 semis-finals which were scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 17 Mar 2020, 15:16 IST

Alex Hales has been taken for further tests
According to reports from an eminent journalist along with former Pakistan player Ramiz Raza, the Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed that one of the overseas players was suspected to have tested positive for coronavirus. The overseas player was confirmed to be from England. England team opener Alex Hales's name is doing the rounds after being taken for further tests as confirmed by Raza.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan also stated that an overseas player was suspected to be carrying that virus but didn't take any names. If Hales tests positive, he will be the first cricketer to do so after early scares to New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and Australia's Kane Richardson.

Earlier today, PCB has called off the HBL PSL 2020 semis-finals which were scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore due to the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan which increased to 184 overnight. PCB had also called off their one-off ODI and the remaining Test against Bangladesh scheduled for April 1 and April 5 respectively due to the coronavirus pandemic. England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia were all postponed or canceled due to the ongoing virus scare as the respective cricket Boards as well as the ICC has put people's lives before any commercial gains or sport.

Published 17 Mar 2020, 15:16 IST
PSL 2020 Alex Hales PSL Points Table
