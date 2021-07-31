PCB issues an official press release to condemn BCCI's reported action of forcing several players to opt-out of KPL 

Earlier today, former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs sent out a tweet blaming the BCCI for forcing him to withdraw from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hosting the said event.

They released an official statement in the press conveying their objections over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) actions. The PCB has accused the BCCI of forcing several cricket boards from the ICC community to withdraw their retired players from participating in the Kashmir Premier League.

The press release said:

“The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC Members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work."

“Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored."

“The PCB will raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter.”

BCCI threatened me, saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket-related work: Herschelle Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs took to Twitter and revealed his displeasure over being threatened by the BCCI not to participate in the KPL. He felt it was unnecessary and criticized the BCCI's political agenda in the matter. Gibbs said:

Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous

Indian cricket fans disagreed with the former South African batsmen and voiced their opinions on Twitter. Most of them appreciated BCCI for taking a strong stand on the matter. They also slammed Gibbs for talking about something without having complete knowledge of the issue.

Here are some of the reactions:

If this is true then Well Done @BCCI 🇮🇳



Dear Gibbs,



Kashmir is a part of India and the stuff Pak has been trying to do is what we call political agenda.



Know the history before tweeting. No mercy for those who are against India.#JaiHind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/2ihx7vR3ko — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) July 31, 2021

Thank you @BCCI . It is not a political agenda but a rightful agenda, Mr Gibbs. https://t.co/6bY1nhoGkg — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 31, 2021

Well done @BCCI



Dear Gibbs, we are Indians and for us, India first.



If this is your approach, you're not welcomed here.



Thank you very much! https://t.co/kxQwidrPSF — Professor I J (@OfficialInderJ) July 31, 2021

