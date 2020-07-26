PCB was under pressure when so many players tested positive: Wasim Khan

The CEO of PCB, Wasim Khan has revealed that the Board was under immense pressure regarding the future of Pakistan's tour to England after several Pakistan players tested positive for COVID-19.

Khan stated that PCB ultimately decided to go ahead with the tour in order to ensure the resumption of the sport amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. Days before the team was scheduled to depart for England, ten players tested positive and had to stay back until they recovered fully.

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti were amongst these players.

PCB had committed to playing a part in the restoration of the sport: Wasim Khan

"The PCB was under pressure when so many players' tests came positive. Thus sending the cricket team to England during the coronavirus pandemic was quite a tough decision. We kept to our plan to go ahead with the tour because we had in the first place decided to send the team to play our important part in the restoration of world cricket and to keep it on track, it is imperative to continue with matches."

Khan also emphasized that the PCB took into account Cricket West Indies' decision of going ahead with their tour of England at a time when the situation in England was worse.

"Whenever we are asked regarding our decision to proceed with the tour to England, the same question should also be posed to the West Indies cricket team, which has also continued with scheduled matches. The West Indies (cricket team) decided to go to England when the situation was quite worse over there (due to the pandemic)."

Pakistan are scheduled to take part in a three-match Test series followed by three T20Is with the tour officially commencing on August 5. Cricket resumed after the break with England hosting West Indies in a tightly contested Test series right now.