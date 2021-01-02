Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

A resurgent Perth Scorchers face a struggling Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL 2020) on Sunday as the 25th match of the season takes place at the Perth Stadium.

Perth Scorchers finally broke their duck as they won their first BBL 2020 game last time around. Ashton Turner’s men put together an all-round performance, as they beat the Adelaide Strikers by 7 wickets. The win finally helped the Perth Scorchers off the bottom of the table, as the side climbed to 6th place in the BBL 2020 standings.

Scorchers 🆚 Renegades... at OPTUS STADIUM! 🤩 Don't miss out on our first home match of the season this Sunday! Come on Perth, let's ignite the furnace! 🔥🔥🔥 #BBL10 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/fWfkmQZs4n — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 1, 2021

It was the bowlers who set up the victory, restricting the Strikers to 146. Jhye Richardson and Aaron Hardie combined well in the 1st innings, with Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh wrapping up the chase with 14 balls to spare. Jason Roy’s return to form will also be a big boost for Perth Scorchers.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are in last place in the BBL standings and have now lost 5 games in a row. They can count themselves a bit unlucky having lost their last game, with a rain-interrupted clash seeing Sydney Thunder win by 7 runs via the DLS method.

So that's how tonight ends. Rained off. The Thunder winners by seven runs (DLS Method).#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/ku3GBb73FI — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 1, 2021

Despite that, Melbourne Renegades have struggled to perform as a unit. Shaun Marsh is BBL 2020’s top run-scorer with 233 runs, but others have failed to back the opener’s performances. Aaron Finch and Mohammed Nabi have failed to meet expectations, with Finch’s captaincy leaving a lot to be desired as well.

With Melbourne Renegades also having BBL 2020’s poorest Net Run Rate with an NRR of -2.543, they need to get going if they want to stand a chance of having a solid season. Perth Scorchers, though, will be hoping that Thursday’s victory wasn’t a false dawn, as they look to build on their strong showing.

BBL 2020-21: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades match details

Date: January 3, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 10:35 AM IST / 1:05 PM Local Time

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades weather report

There is no chance of rain during the BBL 2020 game. However, cloudy conditions may aid the quicker bowlers. The average temperature during the game will be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades pitch report

The average score on the pitch is 157, with the pitch suiting the pacers more. However, this will be the first BBL 2020 game at the venue, so both the captains don’t have past data to fall back upon.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades predicted XIs

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Roussouw, Mohammad Nabi, Mackenzie Harvey, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Mitchell Perry

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades match prediction

The two teams come into the game in contrasting states. Perth Scorchers have their tails up, while Melbourne Renegades look down and out. Their recent win makes Perth Scorchers the favourites to win the BBL 2020 game.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV