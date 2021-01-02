Perth Stadium pitch report and weather conditions

The caravan of the 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League will move to Perth this Sunday as the Scorchers gear up to play their first home match. The Melbourne Renegades will battle the home team in the first game at the Perth Stadium.

After the Renegades, the Perth Scorchers will host the Sydney Sixers, the Sydney Thunder, and the Hobart Hurricanes. The Perth Stadium will also function as a neutral host for the fixture between the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder on January 7th.

Cricket Australia generally uses a 'home and away' format for the Big Bash League. Unfortunately, because of Australia's travel restrictions, the organizers had to plan a different schedule this year.

The Perth Scorchers have played five matches in this year's BBL. The former BBL champions have won only one game so far this season. Three of their games ended in the opposition's favor while their match against the Melbourne Stars did not produce a result.

With the Perth Stadium set to host five matches in the current edition of the BBL. Here's a look at the ground's pitch report and weather conditions.

Perth Stadium pitch report

Live cricket has hit PERTH!!! 🔥 And we can’t wait to see all our #MADETOUGH fans! All game info below for our Indigenous themed match. Tix 👉 https://t.co/ro7X5pYJuk #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/OH2PHsfTI4 — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 2, 2021

The Perth Scorchers played seven fixtures at this stadium last year. However, they won only three of those seven games. Teams batting first have enjoyed much success at the Perth Stadium as five fixtures ended in their favor.

The batsmen have also traditionally done well at the Perth Stadium. In 15 T20 matches, teams batting first have ended with a total below 150 runs only on three occasions. Meanwhile, the fast bowlers and the spinners have been equally successful on this surface. Fans can expect some close contests at the Perth Stadium in this year's BBL.

Perth Stadium weather conditions

We will proudly wear our uniquely designed Indigenous playing kit designed by WA artist Kevin Bynder across all four home matches at Optus Stadium 🧡 🖤 #BBL10 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/ZLVHSS6NQf — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 2, 2021

There are no predictions for rainfall on any matchday in Perth. The temperature will loom at around 35 degrees Celsius and the BBL fixtures will happen under clear skies.