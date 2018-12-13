×
Perth Test: Nature of the pitch revealed

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
181   //    13 Dec 2018, 10:10 IST

What's the story?

Its been just three days since India's historic win against Australia and WACA head curator Brett Sipthorpe have come up with a new surprise for the Indian team. Not a sort of surprise but a scene of anxiety to be precise as Sipthorpe has unveiled an impeccable green wicket which is expected to bring a much-needed balance between the bat and the ball asserts Brett while speaking to official Cricket Australia media liaison (cricket.com.au).

Sipthorpe has maintained that he has been asked to make it fast and bouncy. "We've just been told make it fast, make it bouncy if you can and run with it. We're just trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can," maintains Sipthorpe.

The background

India won the first Test against Australia by a margin of 31 runs. It happened to be a historic win for India and Virat Kohli as the latter happened to be the first ever Indian captain to win Tests in Australia, England, South Africa. After gaining the much-needed boost, the Indian team has travelled to Perth for the second Test which is set to be played in the new Perth Stadium - Optus Stadium.

The heart of the matter

A green Pitch on offer?
A green Pitch on offer?

The head curator also states that they are just trying to replicate the JLT Sheffield Shield wicket that was used last month for Western Australia and New South Wales match. The pitch was largely pacer friendly as 32 of the 40 wickets came from the pace-men.

"We're pretty much planning for exactly what we had for the Shield game," Sipthorpe said. We're pretty much aiming for the exact same moisture content, and we're hoping for the exact same pace and bounce," says Brett Sipthorpe.

Besides, head curator also assumes that it will be a tough decision for the captain at the toss as the pitch will tempt them to go ahead with the red cherry first but the heat in Perth might get better of them.

"They've had all the talk about pace and bounce and movement, but how long can you sustain heavy pressure in 38 degrees? That's the challenge. If you win the toss do you bowl and make the most of the conditions, or do you think – actually, we're going to be pretty tired after 50 overs in 38 degrees?" concluded Brett Sipthorpe. 

