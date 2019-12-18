Peter Siddle keeping fingers crossed ahead of boxing day Test

Veteran Australian speedster Peter Siddle has been included in the 13-man-squad for the Boxing day Test against New Zealand as a replacement to the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Having made his Test debut back in 2008, Siddle constantly remained in the shadows of other bowlers. However, national selector Trevor Johns reflected on the Siddle’s experience and abilities especially at the MCG and how he could be a vital option for Australia in the Boxing Day Test.

"It's always hard to say, isn't it? [chances of playing]. At the end of the day, there've been two guys on standby throughout the previous series and this Test against New Zealand. I'm probably down the pecking order a little bit but yeah it's nice to be back in the squad. Home-ground and a ground I bowl well at. So that's all I can hope for and we'll see what happens in four days," Siddle said after his inclusion in the Test squad.

It must be noted that Siddle has an exceptional record with the ball in MCG having bagged 26 wickets in Tests at an astonishing average of 16.75. However Siddle stated that selection won't be on the back of his mind and he would look to be ready for the big game.

"It always was a dream of mine to play in a Boxing Day Test when I was younger being a Victorian. Whenever I get the opportunity to play at the G, I've wanted to perform and do well. And yeah it's definitely going to be my last chance getting a crack at it. Fingers crossed but like I said, wait and see. Bowl well and see what happens. I've never been one to worry too much about the selection part of things. Make sure I'm ready and that stuff will either happen or not," Siddle said.

Siddle had an indifferent time with the ball during the Ashes. Having played 3 out of the 5 Tests, Siddle failed to make an impact after picking up an injury.

"I'm not worried about proving people wrong. At the end of the day, I'm just trying to stay fit and stay ready. I just want to play cricket. I love playing it. If I probably didn't enjoy playing, I would have retired two years ago when I had that last big injury. Obviously didn't finish well in the Ashes, the injury and all that but yeah one last crack at home. We'll see how it goes,. It's exciting isn't it, doesn't matter how old you are. To get the phone-call and be back around the group. It's exciting times," he said.

Meanwhile Siddle’s inclusion to the Test squad has meant that he will miss the first home game in the Big Bash League for Adelaide Strikers. However he has vouched to join the team back if he is not picked in the XI for the boxing day Test.

"I'll play the first game for the (Adelaide) Strikers in Canberra against the (Sydney) Thunder. And then I'll head to Melbourne the day after that. Sadly miss the first home game here for the Strikers. At least it's for a good reason. We'll see what happens around selection. At this stage, I'll miss only that one game for the Strikers and if not selected be back up and ready for the Gold Coast," he said.