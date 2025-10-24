Picking an all-time India-Australia-England ODI 11 amid AUS vs IND 2025 series ft. Virat Kohli, Shane Warne

India, Australia and England are three of the top sides in one-day cricket. The Aussies are on a different level when it comes to winning big ODI tournaments. They have won the 50-over World Cup a record six times - 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023. Australia have also won the Champions Trophy twice - in 2006 and 2009.

Shifting focus to Team India, the Men in Blue have won the ODI World Cup twice (1983 and 2011) and also finished runners-up on two occasions (2003 and 2023). India are also the most successful team in the history of the Champions Trophy. They have won the title thrice - 2002 (joint winners), 2013 and 2025.

Looking at England, they won their maiden World Cup trophy in 2019 after finishing runners-up three times before - 1979, 1987, 1992. The Englishmen are yet to win the Champions Trophy. They have come close, finishing runners-up on two occasions - 2004 and 2013).

In this feature, we try and put together an all-time India-Australia-England ODI 11.

Top order: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Team India's top three one-day run-getters would form the top three in the combined India-Australia-England ODI 11. Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma would open the innings, while Virat Kohli would bat at No. 3.

Tendulkar amassed 18,426 in 463 ODIs, averaging 44.83 at a strike rate of 86.23. The Master Blaster notched up 49 hundreds and 96 fifties in his one-day career. He scored runs against some of the most fearsome bowling attacks from top cricketing nations like Australia and South Africa. Tendulkar was also a more than handy bowler, who claimed 154 scalps for the Men in Blue.

Rohit narrowly edged out Aussie legend and good friend Adam Gilchrist in the all-time India-Australia-England ODI 11. The 38-year-old has featured in 275 matches in which he has scored 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 92.62, with 32 hundreds and 59 half-centuries.

Kohli is widely regarded as the greatest one-day batter ever, although die-hard Tendulkar fans would feel otherwise. In a stellar career, Kohli has played 304 ODIs for India and has amassed 14,181 runs at a stupendous average of 57.41 and a strike rate of 93.27, with a record 51 centuries to go with 74 fifties.

Middle order & all-rounders: Ricky Ponting, Michael Bevan, Andrew Flintoff, MS Dhoni (c &wk)

Any combined India-Australia-England ODI 11 would be incomplete without Ricky Ponting. The former Aussie skipper dominated the format like very few have done in the history of the game. In 374 ODIs for Australia, Ponting totaled 13,589 runs at an average of 41.81 and a strike rate of 80.19, with 29 tons and 82 fifties.

Michael Bevan, arguably the greatest ODI finisher in history, also finds a place in the all-time India-Australia-England ODI 11. Bevan played 232 ODIs in which he scored 6,912 runs, averaging 53.58 at a strike rate of 74.16, with six hundreds and 46 fifties. Bevan won numerous games for Australia from tricky positions. A good fielder, he also bowled some handy left-arm wrist spin.

Former England star Andrew Flintoff would be the all-rounder in the combined India-Australia-England ODI 11. With his skills, Flintoff could be used as a floater in the batting order. He played 138 matches, scoring 3,293 runs at an average of 31.97 and a strike rate of 89.14. Flintoff hit three centuries and 18 half-centuries. With his pace bowling, he claimed 168 wickets at an average of 23.61.

Indian legend MS Dhoni would be the captain and the wicketkeeper in the all-time India-Australia-England ODI 11. Dhoni led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He represented the Men in Blue in 347 ODIs and amassed 10,599 runs at an average of 50.23 and a strike rate of 87.13, with the aid of nine hundreds and 73 fifties.

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Darren Gough

Mohammad Shami, Glenn McGrath and Darren Gough would be the pacers in the all-time India-Australia-England ODI 11. Shami pipped Jasprit Bumrah on the basis of his exceptional performances in the World Cup. In 108 ODIs for India, Shami has claimed 206 wickets, averaging 24.05 at an economy rate of 25.85, with 10 four-fers and six five-fers to his credit.

McGrath and Brett Lee jointly hold the record for claiming most wickets for Australia in ODIs (380). McGrath, however, made the list ahead of Lee as his performances came against tougher opponents. In 249 ODIs for Australia, McGrath averaged 21.98 at a strike rate of 3.87. His stats included nine four-fers and seven five-wicket hauls.

England's Darren Gough is highly underrated as a pace bowler in ODIs. His performances went under the radar since he played in an era where England were not at their best in the one-day format. In 158 games for England, Gough claimed 234 wickets at an average of 26.29 and an economy rate of 4.38, with the aid of 10 four-fers and two five-fers.

Late spin wizard Shane Warne was an easy choice in the combined India-Australia-England ODI 11. He brought leg spin back in fashion with his incredible skills. In 193 ODI matches for the Aussies, Warne claimed 291 wickets at an average of 25.82 and an economy rate of 4.25. His one-day numbers included 12 four-fers and one five-wicket haul.

