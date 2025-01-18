Picking an all-time India left-handers' playing 11 in ODIs ft. Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja

Left-handers have been a blessing to cricket as they bring a different flair and aura to the game. Over the years, the southpaws have been the crowd-pullers with their exhilarating strokeplay.

While the batters have ruled the roost and the spectators have always come in numbers to watch them in action, the left-arm bowlers have also added a different spice which makes them a potent option at the international level.

India, as a cricketing nation, have been lucky to have produced several world-class left-handers, especially in the ODIs. A mixture of flair, elegance, and grit has always been a feature of a southpaw’s career.

Since the inception of ODIs, there has been a plethora of left-handers who went on to cement their places in the Indian team. In this article, we have compiled a playing XI featuring India’s greatest left-handers in the ODI format:

# Openers- Shikhar Dhawan and Sourav Ganguly

Shikhar Dhawan won two Golden bats in the ICC Champions Trophy. Source: Getty

The modern great Shikhar Dhawan will find a place in most of India’s ODI XIs, given his contribution in a short period. Dhawan went on to become one of the finest openers of his generation and was regarded as someone who brought out his best in ICC tournaments.

Making his ODI debut in 2010 against Australia, Dhawan featured in 167 50-over matches for India, scoring 6793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

One of the greatest Indian captains, Sourav Ganguly will partner Dhawan at the top of the order. Ganguly made his ODI debut in 1992 but permanently booked his place much later. In the late 90s, Ganguly became a household name with his power-packed performances, especially in the ODI format.

One of the greatest timers of the ball, Ganguly played 311 ODIs, scoring 11,363 runs along with 22 centuries and 72 fifties. He was also a reliable medium pacer who had an uncanny knack for breaking partnerships.

Another match-winner for India in ODIs, Gautam Gambhir finds his place at number three. He was predominantly an opener but had to bat at number three whenever Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were available.

Gambhir’s 97 in the 2011 World Cup final is still regarded as one of the finest knocks under pressure. The current Indian head coach scored 5238 runs in 147 ODIs at an average of 39.68 with 11 centuries and 34 half-centuries to his name.

Yuvraj Singh celebrates after winning a game for India. Source: Getty

Arguably the greatest white ball batter to have emerged from India, given his charisma and ability to lend the ideal balance to the team structure, Yuvraj Singh should walk into any playing XI in this format. One of the most stylish batters of all time, Yuvraj was the Player of the Series during India’s triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign.

Yuvraj registered his highest ODI score of 150 after defeating cancer and returning to the team in 2017. The southpaw played 304 ODIs and scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55. He was also a wicket-taking option and took 15 wickets in the 2011 World Cup.

Another swashbuckling southpaw, Rishabh Pant will be the wicketkeeper of this team. He doesn't have a big sample size in this format but there weren't too many options available. Given his power-hitting abilities, you need someone like Pant in the middle order. Pant has played 31 ODIs so far, scoring 871 runs with a highest score of 125.

Suresh Raina turned out to be a sought-after white ball player. Source: Getty

Suresh Raina was an unsung hero for India during the mid-2000s and early 2010s. He used to be the finisher for India and emerged as one of the finest in this role. Raina went about his business unfazed and played some crucial knocks during the 2011 World Cup. He made his ODI debut in 2005 and went on to play 226 matches for India, scoring 5615 runs with five hundreds and 36 fifties. He was also a useful part-time off-spinner and took crucial wickets.

# All-rounders- Ravindra Jadeja, Irfan Pathan

Ravindra Jadeja and Irfan Pathan will be the two all-rounders in this Indian left-hander’s XI. Jadeja came into the fray as more of a powerful striker of the ball but as his career progressed, he became a bowling all-rounder and lent the ideal balance to the Indian squad.

Jadeja is one of those few bowlers who can consistently bowl in the same area and keep the batters on their toes. He is also a powerful striker of the ball and played one of his most memorable knocks during the 2019 World Cup semi-final, though in a losing cause. Jadeja has played 197 ODIs for India with 2756 runs and 220 wickets to his name.

Irfan Pathan celebrates after picking a wicket. Source: Getty

One of the rare fast bowling all-rounders to have emerged from India, Irfan Pathan will add variety to this team, given his all-round abilities. Irfan played 120 ODIs for India and took 173 wickets at an average of 29.72. He batted at the top order on quite a few occasions and scored 1544 runs.

# Bowlers- Kuldeep Yadav, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates picking a wicket during the 2019 World Cup. Source: Getty

Left-arm wrist spinners are a rare commodity in world cricket, and India are lucky to have someone like Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks. He will walk into this playing XI on the basis of his class and ability to bamboozle opposition batters. Kuldeep has played 106 ODIs for India so far, bagging 172 wickets at an average of 26.

One of the most skillful left-arm pacers to have graced the game, Zaheer Khan is the penultimate name in the left-hander’s playing XI. He made his debut during the 2000 Knockout Trophy in Kenya and there was no looking back from there.

He was also the joint-leading wicket-taker (21) in the 2011 World Cup. Zaheer bagged 282 wickets in 200 ODIs at an average of 29.43.

Zaheer Khan ended the 2011 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker. Source: Getty

Ashish Nehra will complete the team and partner Zaheer with the new ball. Injuries marred his career but Nehra somehow managed to defy all the odds and come back. Nehra was part of India’s playing XI in 120 ODIs and took 157 wickets.

