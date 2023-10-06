Picking a combined Bangladesh-Afghanistan 11 for 2023 World Cup ft. Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will meet in the third match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. This will be the first day game of the competition and also the first match for both Asian sides.

Bangladesh had a disappointing Asia Cup 2023 campaign as they failed to reach the final. They did beat India in a close Super 4 match but were already eliminated from the competition by then. They had a poor series at home against New Zealand as well, losing both ODIs that were played.

The seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup warm-up match would have given Bangladesh's confidence a boost, but they did go down to England by four wickets in their other practice game.

Afghanistan failed to make the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup, losing both their group matches. Their World Cup warm-up game against South Africa was abandoned due to rain, but they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets [DLS method] in their second practice game.

Ahead of the Bangladesh-Afghanistan 2023 ODI World Cup match, we pick a combined XI, featuring players who are taking part in the ongoing ICC event.

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) and Litton Das

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a hundred in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka. (Pic: AP)

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Bangladesh’s Litton Das can open the batting in the combined XI. Gurbaz is an aggressive keeper-batter, who can single-handedly win games for the team on his day.

In 26 ODIs, he has 958 runs at an average of 38.32 and a strike rate of 85.23, with five hundreds and two fifties - an amazing conversation rate. Gurbaz scored a hundred in Afghanistan’s warm-up win over Sri Lanka.

Expand Tweet

Das is also a dangerous batter at the top of the order. He can take advantage of the field restrictions. In 77 ODIs, he has 2250 runs at an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 87.61, with five hundreds and 10 fifties. He contributed 61 in the win over Sri Lanka in the warm-up match.

Middle order: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Rahmat Shah

Najmul Hossain Shanto impressed in the Asia Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Rahmat Shah can occupy the number three and number four slots respectively in the combined XI.

Shanto has played some impactful knocks for Bangladesh in ODIs, although his record might not look as impressive. In 30 games, he has scored 908 runs, averaging 31.31, with two tons and five fifties. Shanto has registered scores of 89, 104 and 76 in his last three ODIs.

Rahmat has been slightly out of form in recent times. But he has the experience to deliver on the big stage. He has played 97 ODIs, scoring 3269 runs at an average of 36.32, with five tons and 23 half-centuries to his name. Afghanistan will be pleased with the 93 he scored in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Rashid Khan

Afghanistan will have high hopes from Rashid Khan again. (Pic: Getty Images)

Three quality all-rounders feature in the combined Bangladesh-Afghanistan XI for the 2023 World Cup.

Out of the three, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is undoubtedly one of the best in the business and can win games with both bat and ball on his day. He is also a very good fielder, especially off his own bowling.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz seems to be gradually coming out of Shakib’s shadow and is blossoming into a quality all-rounder himself. He has hit two fine one-day tons lately - one against India in December last year and the other against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup triumph. With his accurate off-spin, he should be more than handy in Indian conditions.

There is really nothing much that needs to be said about Rashid Khan. He is unarguably one of the finest leg-spinners in the business. Even after having been around for so many years now, top batters from across the globe still struggle to pick him. He might not be as consistent with the bat, but on his day is a match-winner with the willow as well.

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Naveen-ul-Haq

Mustafizur Rahman is a tricky bowler to tackle at the death. (Pic: Getty Images)

The Bangladesh- Afghanistan combined XI would have three pacers in Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Mustafizur provides the left-arm option and is brilliant with his variations, particularly at the death. Taskin and Naveen are wicket-takers who can strike key blows when called upon to bowl at various phases of the game.

Expand Tweet

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is another slow-bowling option the combined XI can have. The 22-year-old off-spinner has an impressive ODI record. In 66 matches, he has claimed 93 wickets at an average of 25.86 and an economy rate of 4.15.