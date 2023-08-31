Picking the combined Bangladesh and Sri Lanka 11 from their Asia Cup 2023 squads ft. Shakib Al Hasan, Maheesh Theekshana

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will look to kickstart their Asia Cup 2023 campaigns with a win as they lock horns at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele on Thursday, August 31.

Both teams have a bit of a rivalry going on between them, with a couple of heated moments on the field taking centerstage over the years. They possess quality aplenty within their ranks and will look to deliver a potential knockout punch to the other before their respective Group B fixtures against Afghanistan.

What's also common between the two teams is that they've been ravaged by injuries and illnesses. Bangladesh are without their first-choice opening duo of Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das, while Sri Lanka's bowling unit wears a depleted look thanks to injuries to Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara.

Despite that, they're both well-stacked, with plenty of options to be able to fall back upon. As they get their Asia Cup 2023 campaigns underway in Pallekele, let's pick the best XI combining players from the squads of these two sides:

Openers - Pathum Nissanka and Najmul Hossain Shanto

Pathum Nissanka - highly rated and technically very compact!

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka will open the innings alongside the left-handed Najmul Hossain Shanto from Bangladesh. While Shanto has been batting at No. 3 in recent times, he has been in a rich vein of form in 2023 and isn't averse to opening the innings.

Nissanka has tallied 1264 runs at an average of 40.77 after 34 ODIs, scoring nine fifties and three hundreds along the way. Shanto's numbers are modest in contrast - he averages 24.57 after 26 ODI innings. But he has scored 429 runs in 11 innings in the format in 2023, including three half-centuries and a century.

Middle Order - Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Charith Asalanka, Shakib Al Hasan (c) and Dasun Shanaka

A batting core that is largely proficient against spin bowling headlines the middle order in this playing XI.

Kusal Mendis walks in with the experience of 106 ODIs under his belt. He has scored close to 3000 runs at an average of 31.32, with two centuries and 22 fifties against his name.

The Bangladeshi duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan will be the side's wicket-keeper and captain respectively. Their legacy and the fact that they're amongst the greatest players Bangladesh has ever produced needs no reiteration, with their records in the ODI format speaking for themselves. Shakib will also be the fifth bowler in this lineup.

Sandwiched between the duo is Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka, who has made a superb start to his ODI career. In 30 innings, he has scored 1093 runs at an average of 40.48, with eight fifties and a century. He also chipped in with consistent contributions in the ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June and July.

Rounding off this batting lineup is Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka. An average of 23.46 after 53 ODI innings do not justify his talent with the bat, but his unbeaten century against India earlier this year was a fair indication of what he's truly capable of. As a good hitter of pace in particular, he walks into this XI as the finisher and the sixth bowling option.

Bowlers - Taskin Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman and Kasun Rajitha

With Shakib being one of the spinners, Maheesh Theekshana will partner him in that department. 36 wickets in 22 ODIs is a sign of the X-factor that he brings with him. The mystery spinner also combined with Hasaranga to bowl Sri Lanka into the 2023 World Cup, bagging 21 wickets at 12.23 apiece.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman headline a three-man pace attack that is rounded off by Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha. While Rajitha, who has bagged 31 wickets in 24 ODIs at an average of 33.87, will take the new ball, Taskin brings raw pace and aggression with him. He has snared 81 scalps in 59 outings in ODIs till date and has been in consistent form as one of the leaders of the Bangladeshi attack in recent times.

Mustafizur's recent form might be a worry, but his left-arm variety coupled with the many variations he possesses make him a potent threat. He boasts of a stellar record in the 50-over format, having picked up 148 wickets from just 89 matches at 24.63 apiece with five five-wicket hauls.

Combined playing XI of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Charith Asalanka, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dasun Shanaka, Taskin Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman and Kasun Rajitha.

