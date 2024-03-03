Picking a combined DC and GG playing 11 for WPL 2024 ft. Shafali Verma and Ashleigh Gardner

The 10th match of the second edition of the Women's Premier League will witness a clash between last year's finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) and the out-of-form Gujarat Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, March 3.

DC, after losing their campaign opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), bounced back in style and clinched back-to-back victories to grab four points. They even climbed to the top spot before MI dethroned them by winning the ninth game of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

GG, on the other hand, have had a horrendous campaign so far and are reeling at the last spot in the points table with three consecutive losses. They are yet to win a game this season and haven’t added a single point to their name.

The clash against DC and GG might look one-sided, but the latter cannot be underestimated, given the fact that the Women in Orange defeated Meg Lanning and Co. once in the 2023 edition of the tournament. As a result, they are levelled 1-1 in their head-to-head tally.

On that note, let us have a look at the combined XI of Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants ahead of the clash at the WPL 2024.

Top-order: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma have been the most successful opening pair at the WPL across both editions. In 12 innings, the duo have scored 629 runs together, which is the highest between any pair at the WPL.

Their best partnership in the tournament was 162 runs, the highest-ever opening stand at WPL, which they achieved in the inaugural edition. The two also have three-century stands and as many 50-run stands, which makes them a force to reckon with at the top of the order.

Middle-order: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol

Jemimah Rodrigues has been in fine form with the bat and has been playing well in the middle order. The previous game against RCB was one to forget as Rodrigues walked back for a four-ball duck, but she has proved her worth time and again and is one of the key players for DC.

Harleen Deol has been struggling a bit but can prove to be a powerful hitter on her day. She can hit the ground running once she finds her mojo and can also play an anchor’s role while batting in either the middle-order or lower-middle order.

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Kathryn Bryce

Ashleigh Gardner struggled in the initial games but put up a fine performance with the bat in GG’s most recent outing against UP Warriorz (UPW). It was because of Gardner (30 off 17) and her Australian counterpart Phoebe Litchfield that GG got to a respectable total of 142 in 20 overs.

Marizanne Kapp is one of the finest all-rounders in the DC camp. She is a regular in the team and has scored 48 runs from two innings of three games. Her best knock this season was in the recently concluded game against RCB, where she scored 32 off 16 deliveries and also registered 2/35 in four overs to be adjudged the Player of the Match.

Alice Capsey has won every fan’s heart with her performances this season. She is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer this season and is in the running for the Orange Cap. She has also been a wicket-taking bowler and has showcased her prowess in the death overs.

Kathryn Bryce finds her place as the fifth overseas player in this combination courtesy of the Associate Player rule. The Scottish all-rounder has not managed to put up a remarkable performance thus far but is consistent in GG’s scheme of things and the team management has backed her.

Bowlers: Tanuja Kanwar, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey

Being a spinner, Tanuja Kanwar can also be a handy batter in the lower order. She proved that in GG’s opening game against MI, finishing as the leading run-scorer for her side, scoring 28 runs off her willow. Her bowling skills have been phenomenal and she is currently the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker this season with five scalps from three matches.

Arundhati Reddy has managed to impress the team management this season and she too is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker this season, so far, with five scalps from three outings. The pacer has managed to pick wickets at crucial junctures and will play a key role in the upcoming contest.

DC management has backed Shikha Pandey this season and the team has high hopes for the veteran. Though the pacer has managed to pick only two wickets in three games, with her economy rate being high (7.90), her experience is what makes her one of the top picks in the XI.

