Picking a combined India-Bangladesh 11 ahead of their 2023 World Cup clash ft. Shubman Gill and Shakib Al Hasan

Team India will take on Bangladesh in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The Men in Blue have been in terrific form in the World Cup so far, living up to their favorites tag.

India thumped Australia by six wickets in their opener and followed it up with an emphatic eight-wicket triumph over Afghanistan. In the much-hyped tussle against arch-rivals Pakistan, they emerged on top by seven wickets.

Looking at Bangladesh, they began their World Cup journey with a clinical six-wicket win over Afghanistan. However, they have lost their two subsequent matches against bigger teams. Bangladesh got hammered by England by 137 runs while New Zealand crushed them by eight wickets.

India and Bangladesh have had some close tussles in multi-nation events in recent years. It’s a rivalry that’s slowly but surely gaining popularity. Ahead of the 2023 World Cup clash between the two Asian sides, we pick a combined India-Bangladesh XI.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Team India opener and skipper Rohit Sharma (Pic: AP)

The Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill would open the innings in the combined XI.

Skipper Rohit has been in fantastic form. After beginning the World Cup with a duck against Australia, he hammered a blazing hundred against Afghanistan and followed it up with a quick-fire 86 against Pakistan.

After missing India’s first two matches due to illness, Gill opened with Rohit in the much-hyped clash against Pakistan. He played some attractive strokes before being dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi for 16. The young batter will be keen to make his mark in the game against Bangladesh.

Middle order: Virat Kohli and Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)

Virat Kohli has displayed impressive form in the World Cup. (Pic: AP)

Who else but Virat Kohli to occupy the No. 3 slot? The seasoned Indian batter scored crucial half-centuries in India’s triumphs against Australia and Afghanistan. He fell for 16 against Pakistan, but his dismissal did not hurt the Men in Blue since they were in a commanding position.

Mushfiqur Rahim, meanwhile, would be the keeper-batter in the combined India-Bangladesh XI. The 36-year-old has played two defiant knocks in his last two visits to the crease. He contributed 51 against England and 66 versus New Zealand.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh have high hopes from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. (Pic: AP)

There are three all-rounders in the India-Bangladesh combined XI.

India’s Hardik Pandya makes the cut. He has been impressive with the ball in the World Cup, claiming five wickets in three matches. Against Pakistan, he struck at crucial junctures. He can also make significant contributions with the bat if needed.

Bangladesh would be hoping that their skipper Shakib Al Hasan is fit for Thursday's match. The left-arm spinner impressed with a three-fer against Afghanistan before contributing 40 with the willow against New Zealand. His presence as a captain and all-rounder is massive for Bangladesh.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is another important player in the Bangladesh setup. He can win games for the team both with bat and ball. He was the Player of the Match for claiming three wickets and scoring a fifty against Afghanistan. Mehidy hasn’t been as successful since, but he enjoys playing against India.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mustafizur Rahman

Jasprit Bumrah has been among the best bowlers on show so far. (Pic: AP)

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also finds a place in the combined India-Bangladesh XI. He has carried his good bowling form into the World Cup as well. Kuldeep has claimed five wickets in three matches, making an impact in each of the games that he has played.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj would be two of the pace bowlers in the combined India-Bangladesh XI, while left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman also finds a place. Bumrah has been exceptional for India in the World Cup and, undoubtedly, has been one of the best bowlers on show.

The Indian lead pacer has already claimed eight wickets in three matches. As for Siraj, he has chipped in with three wickets from three games. He was expensive against Afghanistan but came back well against Pakistan.

Mustafizur, meanwhile, has not been at his best in the World Cup so far. He has only two wickets to show from three games and has been a bit expensive as well. But, he finds a place in the XI based on his experience and unique skills at the death.