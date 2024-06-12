Picking a combined India-USA playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2024 ft. Rishabh Pant, Saurabh Netravalkar

India will take on the United States of America in match number 25 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. Both sides have four points from two games and the winner of the contest will become the first team to progress to the Super 8 round from Group A.

After registering a thumping eight-wicket win over Ireland in their first match of the tournament, the Men in Blue got the better of Pakistan by six runs in a thriller in New York. Batting first under challenging conditions, Team India were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs. Pakistan, however, stumbled in the chase and were restricted to 113-7.

The United States began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Canada. The co-hosts then went on to stun Pakistan in a Super Over finish. Both sides scored 159 in their respective 20 overs, but the US clinched the Super Over by outshining Babar Azam and co.

As India and the United States battle for supremacy in Wednesday's match in New York, we pick a combined XI of the two sides for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Monank Patel

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his US counterpart Monank Patel would be the openers in the combined India-US XI for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rohit scored a crucial half-century in the win over Ireland, contributing 52 off 37 balls in tough batting circumstances. He would also captain the combined XI.

Monank led from the front for the US in their stunning win over Pakistan. He scored 50 off 38 balls, hitting seven fours and a six, as the United States responded with 159-3 to Pakistan's total of 159-7. Had he batted on, the match might not even have gone into the Super Over.

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Aaron Jones, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli has not had a great time in the 2024 T20 World Cup so far. He was dismissed for one off five balls against Ireland and four off three deliveries against Pakistan. However, it is very difficult to leave out Kohli from any playing XI. It is only a matter of time before he comes good.

Aaron Jones has stood out for the US in the batting department. He was the Player of the Match for his sensational 94* off 40 balls in the seven-wicket win over Canada. His knock featured four fours and as many as 10 sixes. Jones also made a crucial contribution in the match against Pakistan, remaining unbeaten on 36 off 26 balls.

The dynamic Rishabh Pant would be the keeper-batter in the combined India-US XI for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Playing in his first international tournament since recovering from the injuries he suffered in a car accident in December 2022, Pant has batted as if he had never gone away. He contributed 36* in the win over Ireland and top-scored with 42 in the low-scoring thriller against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav has not done much of note in the T20 World Cup so far. The pitches in the US have not suited his style of play. He was dismissed for two against Ireland and seven against Pakistan. However, just like Kohli, it is difficult to leave Suryakumar out of a T20I playing XI.

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya may have had a forgettable time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while captaining Mumbai Indians (MI). However, he has been superb with the ball in India colors in the ongoing World Cup. Pandya starred with 3-27 against Ireland and followed it up with 2-24 against Pakistan. Given his current form, he would be expected to bowl his full quota of four overs.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Arshdeep Singh

It is no surprise that Jasprit Bumrah would be the leader of the combined India-US 2024 T20 World Cup XI. He has been exceptional in the tournament so far and, in fact, has been the Player of the Match in both of India's wins. Bumrah starred with 2-6 against Ireland and 3-14 against Pakistan.

USA's Saurabh Netravalkar and India's Arshdeep Singh would be the two left-arm pacers in the combined India-US 2024 T20 World Cup XI. Netravalkar starred with figures of 2-18 against Pakistan, getting the big scalps of Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed, and also bowled the Super Over.

Arshdeep has made crucial contributions with the ball in both of India's triumphs. He claimed 2-35 against Ireland and 1-31 against Pakistan. He bowled the last over against Pakistan and got the wicket of Imad Wasim.

USA's Nosthush Kenjige would be the main slow bowler in the combined XI for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old left-arm spinner picked up 3-30 against Pakistan, claiming the scalps of Usman Khan, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan.

