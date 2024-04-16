Picking a combined KKR-RR playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Phil Salt, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 31 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16. Rajasthan and Kolkata are the top two sides in the points table. While Rajasthan are in first position, with 10 points from six matches, Kolkata are second, having won four of their five matches.

KKR came up with a clinical all-round effort in their previous match, hammering Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets. Bowling first at Eden Gardens, Kolkata held Lucknow to 161-7. Kolkata Knight Riders cruised home in the chase in 15.4 overs.

Speaking of RR, they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Bowling first, Rajasthan Royals came up with a great performance to hold Punjab Kings to 147-8. In the chase, RR lost half their side for 115, but sneaked home with one ball to spare.

In the head-to-head battle, KKR have a slender 14-13 lead over RR. As the two sides resume their rivalry on Tuesday, we pick a combined XI of the two sides for IPL 2024.

Openers: Phil Salt, Yashasvi Jaiswal

KKR's Phil Salt and RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal would be the openers in the combined XI. Salt has smashed two half-centuries in five matches. He was the Player of the Match in Kolkata's thumping win over Lucknow, clobbering 89* off 47 with the aid of 14 fours and three sixes.

Jaiswal has had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign so far. However, he showed glimpses of returning to form in RR's last match against Punjab Kings. The left-hander top-scored with 39 off 28 in Rajasthan's chase of 148 against Punjab, hitting four fours.

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals' keeper-batter and captain Sanju Samson would lead the combined KKR-RR XI. The right-handed batter is currently the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2024. In six matches, he has 264 runs to his name at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 155.29. Samson has three half-centuries in six innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer is yet to play a big knock in IPL 2024. However, he has made a few decent contributions, scoring 39 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), 34 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 38* against Lucknow Super Giants.

Given his brilliant form this season, Riyan Parag is a straightforward choice in the combined XI. The Rajasthan Royals middle-order batter is presently second on the list of leading run-getters in IPL 2024. He has 284 runs from six innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 155.19. Parag has already notched up three half-centuries.

The KKR duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine would be the finisher and the floater respectively in the batting order. Russell has 115 runs in three innings at an average of 57.50 and a sensational strike rate of 212.96. He has also chipped in with crucial wickets with his medium pace bowling.

Narine has been opening the batting for KKR in the last few games and has done a great job. He clobbered 47 against RCB and 85 against DC. Narine could either open the batting in the combined XI or he could bat in the middle-order. He has claimed a wicket each in all five games he has played so far.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakaravarthy would be the main spinners in the combined Kolkata-Rajasthan XI. Chahal is the current Purple Cap holder, with 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.82. The RR leg-spinner claimed 3-11 versus Mumbai and has also picked up three two-fers.

Kolkata spinner Chakaravarthy has done a decent job with the ball in IPL 2024 so far. He has claimed five wickets in five matches, including 3-33 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam.

Mitchell Starc and Avesh Khan would be the lead pacers in the combined KKR-RR XI. After a poor start, Starc has come into his own in the last few games. The Aussie left-arm pacer picked up 2-25 against Delhi Capitals and 3-28 versus Lucknow Super Giants.

RR right-arm pacer Avesh has five wickets to his name from six games. He has done a decent job with the ball in most matches. In Rajasthan's last game against Punjab Kings, he picked up 2-34, claiming the wickets of Atharva Taide and Jitesh Sharma.

