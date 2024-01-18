Picking a combined Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants playing 11 for SA20 2024 ft. Quinton de Kock & Will Jacks

The 10th match of the SA20 2024 pits Pretoria Capitals up against Durban's Super Giants at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, January 18.

Both teams have endured contrasting fortunes so far in the early stages of the tournament. While the Capitals are yet to taste a win after two outings against the Paarl Royals, the Super Giants have been on a roll having won their first three matches. Their last one against Joburg Super Kings (JSK) also saw them fetch a bonus point.

The only game at Centurion so far saw the Capitals tasked with chasing 211, only to fall 10 runs shy in the end. The ball tends to fly far and fast in the Highveld region and another run-fest could well be on the cards on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

With match-winners aplenty headlining the two sides, we attempt at picking a combined playing XI from the Capitals and the Super Giants ahead of this SA20 clash.

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk) and Will Jacks

Expand Tweet

Quinton de Kock is yet to leave a mark on SA20 2024 even as he has looked in good nick without converting his starts into a big score. The Super Giants' premier wicket-keeper batter will be on the lookout for a big one in the high-scoring SuperSport Park on Thursday to put his team on course for a fourth straight win.

England's Will Jacks is one of the most exciting match-winners doing the rounds in T20 cricket today. Fresh of a 34-ball 58 against the Paarl Royals, the right-handed opener holds the key for the Capitals while he could also have an early say with the ball, given that his off-spinners can be used to keep de Kock quiet.

Middle-order: Jon-Jon Smuts, Rilee Rossouw, and Heinrich Klaasen

Expand Tweet

Jon-Jon Smuts has proven to be an inspired selection for Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2024. A match-winning 75 against SunRisers Eastern Cape and three wickets from two outings with his left-arm spin have headlined a superb start to his campaign.

Rilee Rossouw was at his destructive best for the Capitals in the last game as his 45-ball 82 nearly scripted a 211-run chase with success. A marauding hitter of pace bowling, it augurs well for this playing XI that arguably the world's best spin-hitter in Heinrich Klaasen follows him at number 5.

Klaasen's purple patch has extended into the start of 2024 and while his six-hitting prowess is well-documented, his 64 against Joburg Super Kings (JSK) on a tough surface was a true testament to his quality.

Pace bowling all-rounders: James Neesham and Dwaine Pretorius

Expand Tweet

Apart from Smuts and Jacks who can chip in with useful overs of spin, James Neesham and Dwaine Pretorius lend further balance to this combined playing XI as the seam-bowling all-rounders.

Neesham, who has led the Pretoria Capitals so far in SA20 2024 in the absence of Wayne Parnell, has chipped in with useful wickets. He would also want to pick up on his 20-run cameo in the previous game and turn in a substantial match-winning score for this team.

Pretorius hasn't had much to do with the bat but has consistently held up an end in the middle-overs for the Super Giants. He can also operate at the death, opening up the side to plenty of flexibility.

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj (c), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, and Daryn Dupavillon

Keshav Maharaj has bowled superbly thus far in SA20 2024 (File image; Getty).

Durban's Super Giants skipper Keshav Maharaj has been the best spinner on display so far at the SA20 2024. The crafty left-arm spinner, who has four wickets to his credit this season, will assume the role of captain in this playing XI as well.

Complementing Maharaj in the spin department is England veteran Adil Rashid. Having returned excellent figures of 1/31 in the midst of all the carnage by the Royals a few days ago, the leggie remains the Pretoria Capitals' wicket-taking lynchpin in the middle-overs. His battle against the in-form Klaasen in particular could be a sight to behold on Thursday.

Super Giants' Reece Topley and the Capitals' Daryn Dupavillon round off this playing XI. Topley has come into his own in the last couple of games after a forgettable opener against MI Cape Town and the left-arm seamer has picked up four wickets so far in three outings at the SA20 2024.

As for Dupavillon, he was mighty impressive against Cape Town with his pace variations and the extra bounce he generates making him a potent bowler across phases. Having begun well this season, he will look to convert it into a breakout campaign to put himself back in the reckoning for South Africa honors.

Combined playing 11 of Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants for SA20 2024: Quinton de Kock (wk), Will Jacks, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, James Neesham, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Daryn Dupavillon.

Can the Pretoria Capitals finally post a win as they face Durban's Super Giants in the SA20 2024? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: "You cannot keep everyone happy" - Rohit Sharma on managing a vast player pool ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Which team will win tonight's clash at SuperSport Park? Pretoria Capitals Durban's Super Giants 0 votes