Picking a combined Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings playing 11 for SA20 2024 ft. Will Jacks, Imran Tahir

It is a bottom-of-the-table clash in the SA20 2024 as the Pretoria Capitals (PC) will travel to Johannesburg to take on the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the 13th match of the tournament on Saturday, January 20.

The Capitals have won one out of their three games and are fifth in the points table, while the Super Kings are yet to get a win under their belt in the tournament. They have a couple of points on the board because their opening game of the tournament was washed out due to rain.

PC won their previous game and will look to continue the momentum. JSK, on the other hand, know that there are quality players in their ranks despite not having a win on the board. On that note, let's take a look at the combined XI of the two SA20 teams:

Top order: Will Jacks, Phil Salt (wk) & Faf du Plessis

Will Jacks and Phil Salt have formed an incredibly explosive combination at the top of the order for PC, and they could certainly be the one for England too in the future. Jacks is fresh off a sensational hundred against the Durban Super Giants that helped his team win by 17 runs.

Salt recently scored back-to-back T20I hundreds for England and is capable of turning the game on its head. Faf du Plessis at No. 3 gives the batting line-up the solidity as well as the experience of an anchor if needed.

Middle-order: Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Donovan Ferreira

In three matches in SA20 so far, Rilee Rossouw has scored 122 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 164.86. Alongside the likes of Moeen Ali and Romario Shepherd, this becomes a power-packed middle-order.

Donovan Ferreira showed glimpses of his absolute best in the last season and can continue to play the role of a finisher for the XI. Shepherd can also contribute with monstrous sixes, as seen recently in the T20Is against England.

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell (c), Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir

Wayne Parnell had led the Capitals to the final of the SA20 last season and he would be the ideal candidate to lead the team. He brings experience to the ranks and has shown that he can do some damage with his left-arm pace, especially if there's enough help early on.

Lizaad Williams has been the best bowler for JSK in SA20 2024 so far with six wickets from three games. He is also third in the list of the wicket-taking charts this season. Nandre Burger brings the flair of youth and his raw pace could be handy when he lands it in the right areas consistently.

44-year-old Imran Tahir continues to enjoy his cricket and pick wickets at crucial junctures, making him the lone specialist spinner in the XI.

