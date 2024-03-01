Picking a combined UPW and GG playing 11 for WPL 2024 ft. Kiran Navgire and Harleen Deol

The UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) are set to lock horns in the eighth match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1.

While UPW managed to clinch their first victory of the season after two consecutive losses, GG are yet to open their account and are placed fifth in the points table with two losses to their name. Alyssa Healy-led UPW, meanwhile, are placed fourth on the table.

The Women in Yellow and Purple would be aiming to keep their winning momentum going, while the Gujarat-based outfit would be hungry for their first win.

Having finished with a wooden spoon last year and failing to grab a victory so far this season, GG would be determined to win the upcoming contest.

On that note, let us have a look at the combined XI of UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants as the two teams gear up to face each other at the WPL 2024:

Top-order: Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath

UPW skipper Alyssa Healy regained her mojo in the team’s previous encounter against Mumbai Indians. Chasing a 162-run target, Healy and Kiran Navgire provided the side with an ideal start and stitched up a 94-run opening stand.

Navgire was the dominant batter in this partnership as she scored 57 off 31 deliveries and her knock was studded with six fours and four maximums. Healy (33 off 29) played a composed knock at the other end while providing Navgire with the space that she needed to get going.

Tahlia McGrath failed to get going in the previous game but given her abilities with both bat and the ball, she’s one of the driving forces of the team in the top order. Her powerful shot-making skill has previously helped the team win games and the same would be crucial in the upcoming matches.

Middle-Order: Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat, Dayalan Hemalatha

Harleen Deol was promoted as the opener in GG’s most recent game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Deol managed to score 22 runs off 31 deliveries under pressure as she kept losing partners on the other end. On her day, Harleen can be crucial with the bat and on the field.

Shweta Sehrawat did not get a chance to bat in UPW’s previous game but showcased great composure with the bat in the game against Delhi Capitals. She finished as the highest run-scorer for her side but UPW ended up losing that match.

Dayalan Hemalatha would be the preferred choice over Sneh Rana, given her form in the ongoing edition. The 29-year-old failed in the team’s first outing against MI but was lethal against RCB in the second game. Her 25-ball 31 helped the struggling GG cross the 100-run mark while batting first.

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner

UPW all-rounder Grace Harris has been among the runs and has also been taking wickets at crucial junctures. She put up a tremendous performance in the recent game, scoring an unbeaten 38 off 17 balls against MI to help her side clinch their first victory of the season.

India’s ace all-rounder Deepti Sharma had been struggling in the initial two games but bounced back in style in the third game against MI. While she was expensive with the ball, picking up one wicket and conceding 40 runs in four overs, her performance with the bat covered up for it.

Despite being unable to perform with the bat, GG all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will be a top pick for the team. The team management has continued to back her amid her poor form and would continue to do so based on her multiple match-winning performances for Australia across formats.

Bowlers: Tanuja Kanwar, Anjali Sarvani

Tanuja Kanwar has been in good touch and is one of the Gujarat players to look out for this season. Batting at No. 9 in the team’s campaign opener against MI, Kanwar played a 21-ball 28-run knock to finish as the top-scorer for GG. She has finished with at least one wicket in each of the two games so far and the team management will back her to do well in the future.

Anjali Sarvani finally made her way into UPW’s playing XI after missing out on the first two games. The left-arm medium-fast bowler finished with four wickets in the nine games that she played last season. Her economy rate in the tournament has been on the higher side but she’ll aim to put up improved performances to maintain her spot.

