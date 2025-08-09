Picking the current best all-format men's XI in the world post ENG vs IND 2025 series ft. Shubman Gill, Kagiso Rabada

The conclusion of the thrilling Test series between England and India has fans still enthralled, thanks to the quality and drama on show throughout the five games. It is also the perfect opportunity to step back and analyze the best performers across formats.The last two years have witnessed several marquee events, including three ICC white-ball tournaments and the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. The one downside to the abundance of cricket over the past 24 months has been the absence of star players in certain formats.Yet, even amid the non-stop action, a select few have thrived in all formats - something that has become harder by the day.On that note, let us look at the current best all-format Men's XI in world cricket (considering the last 24 months).Near Misses: Pathum Nissanka, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shaheen Afridi, Pat CumminsOpeners: Ben Duckett &amp; Shubman GillIt is hard to argue that there has been a better all-format opener than England's Ben Duckett over the past couple of years. The left-hander is the fourth leading run-scorer in the last 24 months with 3,007 runs in 51 games at an average of over 44, including seven centuries.He is also the third leading run-scorer in Tests and has over 1,000 runs in ODIs in this period. Duckett has slowly but surely become England's opener in T20Is since the start of this year, averaging 26 at a strike rate of over 168 in eight outings.Partnering Duckett at the top will be India's Test captain, Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old set the recent England Test series on fire, finishing with an incredible 754 runs at an average of over 75.Gill is the leading run-scorer across the three formats over the last two years with 3,379 runs at an average of almost 49, including 11 centuries. He is in the top five among run-scorers in Test and ODIs since August 2023 and averaged an impressive 38 in T20Is last year.Middle Order: Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, Travis Head, Kusal Mendis (wk)New Zealand's young sensation, Rachin Ravindra, took the cricketing world by storm in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He hasn't looked back since, scoring runs at will across formats.The southpaw has amassed 2,645 runs at an average of over 43 with eight centuries across the three formats. Ravindra has been particularly impressive in the two longest formats, Tests and ODIs, with averages over 45 in each over the last two years.Another next-generation star, Harry Brook, has become arguably the best middle-order batter across formats in world cricket. England's white-ball captain is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the last 24 months with over 3,000 runs at an average of 43.49, including seven centuries.While Brook is steadily growing in the white-ball formats, he has dominated the top of the ICC rankings in Tests, averaging over 54 in the last two years.Australia's Travis Head and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis round off the all-format middle order despite the duo batting at various positions for their respective sides in different formats. The former has amassed 2,662 runs at an average of almost 40 and a remarkable strike rate of over 110 across formats since August 2023.Head helped Australia win the 2023 ODI World Cup with Player of the Match performances in the semifinal and final.Meanwhile, Mendis has quietly gone under the radar due to Sri Lanka's continued struggles across formats. Yet, he is the second leading run-scorer with 3,215 runs at an average of 39.20, while also keeping wickets.Bowlers: Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Matt HenryJasprit Bumrah produced memorable performances in India's 2024 T20 World Cup title run [Credit: Getty]The South African duo of Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada come in next, thanks to their consistent bowling across formats over the last two years. The former has picked up 80 wickets, combining all three formats, at an excellent average of 26.65 in 42 games. Jansen has also added valuable runs at No. 7 for the Proteas in this period, helping the side win the 2025 WTC title.Meanwhile, Rabada has spearheaded the South African pace attack admirably, picking up 100 wickets in only 27 games at an average of under 21 across formats in the last 12 months.New Zealand's Matt Henry has been arguably the best all-format bowler over the past two years. The right-arm pacer has the second most wickets across formats with 124 at an average of 18.58.Finally, India's bowling match-winners, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, come in at No. 10 and 11. The former is the highest wicket-taker across formats since August 2023 with 138 at an extraordinary average of 16.35.The champion pacer was the Player of the Tournament in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He is also the leading wicket-taker in Tests over the last 24 months with 91 scalps at an average of under 17.Kuldeep has been ever-reliable in all three formats for India, becoming their go-to spinner. The left-arm spinner has picked up 81 wickets overall across formats at an average of 22.30, including 40 wickets in ODIs.Current best all-format men's XI in the worldBen Duckett, Shubman Gill (c), Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, Travis Head, Kusal Mendis (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav, Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah