Picking the current best Test XI in the world post ENG vs IND 2025 series ft. Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Starc

The grueling Test series between India and England recently ended in a 2-2 draw. As the final scoreline suggests, the series was very closely contested, with both teams making strong comebacks from tough situations. In the end, a draw was a fair result in the five-match Test series.

England chased 371 in the opening Test in Leeds, registering a five-wicket win. India made a strong comeback in Birmingham courtesy of Shubman Gill's 269 & 161. After the thrilling Lord's Test went England's way, India fought hard to draw the Manchester Test before stunning the hosts by six runs at The Oval.

The England vs India Test series has been rated among many fans and experts as one of the best in recent times. Following the conclusion of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, we try and put together the current best Test XI in the world. For the purpose of the exercise, we have considered Test stats starting August 2024.

Top order: Ben Duckett, KL Rahul, Steve Smith

England's Ben Duckett and India's KL Rahul would be the openers in the current best Test XI in the world. Yashasvi Jaiswal was also a strong candidate, but narrowly missed out since his playing style is similar to Duckett.

Since the start of August 2024, Duckett has featured in 15 Tests and has scored 1,230 runs at an average of 45.55, with the aid of three hundreds and seven half-centuries. As for Rahul, he has played 13 Tests during the period and has scored 926 runs at an average of 40.26, with two tons and five fifties. He is arguably the most technically sound opener in Test cricket at present.

Australia's batting machine Steve Smith would occupy the crucial No. 3 spot in the current best Test XI. Since the start of August 2024, he has played 10 Tests in which he has scored 792 runs at an average of 46.58, with four hundreds and two half-centuries to his name.

Middle order: Joe Root, Harry Brook, Rishabh Pant (wk)

England legend Joe Root was an easy choice No. 4 slot in the best current Test XI. He has been exceptional over the last 12 months. In 15 Tests since the start of August 2024, Root has amassed 1,516 runs at an average of 63.16, with seven hundreds and three fifties.

Another England batter Harry Brook would occupy the No. 5 slot in the current best Test XI. Looking at his batting stats since the start of August 2024, he has amassed 1,442 runs in 15 matches at an average of 55.46. Brook has slammed five centuries and as many half-centuries during this phase, with a best of 317. Both Root and Brook can turn their arm over if needed.

India's Rishabh Pant would be the keeper-batter in the current best Test XI. He has been in fantastic form with the willow lately. Since the start of August 2024, the left-hander has featured in 14 Tests and has scored 1,156 runs at an average of 46.24, with three hundreds and seven half-centuries to his name.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Keshav Maharaj

Looking at the bowlers, India's Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket since the start of August 2024. This is an important stat in the wake of talks around his workload management. In 12 Tests during this period, Bumrah has claimed 60 wickets at an average of 17.50, with five five-fers, edging out Mohammed Siraj, who was superb during the tour of England.

The Australian duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada are the other pace bowling options in the current best Test XI. Starc has claimed 44 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 21.15, while Cummins has claimed 40 wickets in nine matches, averaging 19.15.

Rabada and Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj complete the bowling attack of the current best Test XI. With 45 scalps in nine matches at an average of 19.71, Rabada was instrumental in South Africa's World Test Championship triumph. Maharaj narrowly edged out Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya. In nine matches, he claimed 45 wickets at an impressive average of 22.22.

