Picking England's greatest Test XI of the 21st century amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests ft. Joe Root, James Anderson 

Despite the lack of serious silverware, England are relishing one of their most fruitful eras in red-ball cricket. It has not been smooth sailing for the team in the 21st century, which began with a 1-4 drubbing at the hands of the Steve Waugh-led Australia in the 2001 Ashes.

Since then, there have been a lot of ups and downs, and now the team not only looks for stability, but also for eternal glory. Over the course of the last 25 years, there have been some pivotal figures who have helped shape English cricket, helped maintain its integrity, while also striving to push it forward.

On that note, let us take a look at England's greatest playing XI of the 21st century.

Top Order: Alastair Cook, Andrew Strauss, and Ian Bell

One of the two English batters to cross the 10,000-run landmark, one of their most successful captains, and one of the greatest opening batters of all time, Alastair Cook is a sureshot inclusion in any Test side, let alone the one for the 21st century. The left-handed batter had a storied international career in the longest format, amassing over 12,000 runs and piling 33 hundreds over a 12 year span.

Andrew Strauss was one of the most shrewd captains England ever had. It was under his reign that the nation became the No. 1-ranked side in the world in 2011. Apart from his leadership, he was a fine batter too, scoring 7037 runs in exactly 100 Tests, and is currently the 12th leading run-scorer in English history.

Ian Bell was one of those batters who was a treat to watch in any given situation or condition. Armed with a world-class cover drive, the middle-order batter had one of the strongest starts to cricket in history. Ending with two fifties and one mammoth hundred in his first three innings, ending unbeaten in two of them, Bell held an average of 297 for a brief period. He was the epitome of consistency during his peak, and although he was not a primary No.3 in the England side, he played across all roles in the middle-order at various stages of his career.

Middle Order: Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes, Andrew Flintoff, Jonny Bairstow

England's highest-ever run-scorer Joe Root is yet another no-brainer on this list. The former captain was destined and earmarked for success from his early days, and he has gone on to live up to his potential. He is still going strong as the backbone of the current England batting setup, with an eye on the record of most runs scored in Test cricket. With the 13,000 landmark breached, he is now the fifth-highest run scorer of all time.

Kevin Pietersen arguably revolutionised English batting in a way that only a few have. Introducing his flashy batting style in the Ashes 2005, the right-handed batter cemented his spot in the middle order. His ability to play spin helped England tackle so many subcontinent challenges, and with 8181 runs at an average close to 50, he is the sixth highest run-getter for England in Tests.

It is hard to look past the all-rounder pair of Ben Stokes and Andrew Flintoff when it comes to the 21st century. They have been the flag-bearers for the country on and off the field, with their swagger and charisma, and they are as different as they are similar.

On paper, they sure are fast-bowling all-rounders, but the way they function is quite different. Flintoff arguably underachieved with the bat, averaging only 31.77, quite less than his potential. However, he was a menace with the ball with his intense spells. Both put together are a perfect recipe for a match-winner. He ended his career with 3795 runs and 219 wickets.

Ben Stokes, on the other hand, has established himself as a clutch batter, capable of pulling a rabbit out of the hat anytime, anywhere. Injuries have hampered his bowling a bit, but that does not tarnish his ability or reputation as a match-winner. His leadership adds another dimension, as he is on the verge of being one of England's greatest leaders, if not already.

England have had a hard time finding a stable wicket-keeper after Alec Stewart. Matt Prior was a candidate who was a bit stable, but even after that, the team found it tricky. Jonny Bairstow was one of the names who was able to perform the dual role. Although he has not kept wickets across all 100 Tests that he has played so far, he has been right up there in terms of run-scoring. Over 6000 runs and 12 centuries, along with 198 catches and 13 stumpings, the wicket-keeper batter has played his part more often than not.

Lower Order: Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson

Graeme Swann is the leading wicket-taker among English spinners in the modern era, and second overall, only behind the legendary Derek Underwood. The right-arm off-spinner, possessing a smooth and repeatable action, played a massive role for England both at home and away. His bowling average was below 20 away from home, and 25 at home, which is commendable considering the English conditions. He ended his career with 255 scalps and is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for England.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad, with a combined 1308 wickets between them, dominated the 21st century quite comprehensively. Among the first names on the team sheet, especially at home, the pair were inseparable and worked well in tandem. They complemented each other with their different skillsets, as Anderson used to make the new ball talk with swing, while Broad used his height and angles to set up the batter.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

