Picking India's all-time XI in Tests in England after ENG vs IND 2025 series ft. Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Dravid

India beat England by six runs at The Oval on Monday, August 4 in the fifth and final Test of a hard-fought series. By registered their smallest Test win in terms of runs, the visitors also leveled the series 2-2, a fair result considering that neither side totally dominated proceedings.Day 5 at The Oval began with England needing just 35 runs to win and four wickets in hand. The hosts were clear favorites to clinch the contest on Monday. However, Mohammed Siraj delivered a spectacular spell and picked up three wickets, including the last scalp of Gus Atkinson. At the other end, Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with one as India completed a win for the ages.India's triumph at The Oval marked their 11th Test win in England. They also won the second Test of the series in Birmingham. India's first Test win in England came at The Oval in 1971. Following the conclusion of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, we pick India's all-time XI in Tests in England.Top order: Sunil Gavaskar, KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid (c)Sunil Gavaskar and KL Rahul would open the batting for India in the all-time XI, while Rahul Dravid would be the No. 3 batter. Gavaskar played 16 Tests in England, scoring 1,152 runs at an average of 41.14, with two hundreds and eight half-centuries, with a best of 221 at The Oval.Rahul also has a terrific record in England. In 14 Test matches, the right-handed batter has notched up 1,146 runs at an average of 40.92, with four hundreds and three half-centuries. His partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order was one of the major factors behind India's impressive performance in England.Right from the time he made his Test debut in 1996 at Lord's, Dravid loved batting in England. He played 13 Tests in the country, amassing 1,376 runs at an average of 68.80, with six tons and four half-centuries. The Wall scored an epic 217 at The Oval in 2002. He also hit 148 in the mammoth win at Leeds in the same series.Middle-order: Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk)Sachin Tendulkar is India's leading run-getter in Test matches in England. In 17 Tests, he totaled 1,575 runs at an average of 54.31, with four hundreds and eight half-centuries. Tendulkar's maiden Test ton came in Manchester in 1990. He also hit 193 in the Leeds Test in 2002, which India won by an innings and 46 runs.Team India's current Test captain Shubman Gill also finds a place in the all-time playing XI ahead of Virat Kohli on the basis of his stupendous performance in the recently concluded series. Gill amassed 754 runs in 10 innings in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, averaging 75.40, with four tons and a career-best score of 269.Rishabh Pant pips MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer to take the keeper-batter's slot in the all-time XI. Before being ruled out of the last Test due to injury, Pant contributed 479 runs in seven innings at an average of 68.42, with two tons and three fifties. Overall, he has played 13 Tests in England and has smashed 1,035 runs at an average of 43.12, with four hundreds and five half-centuries.All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Kapil DevRavindra Jadeja and Kapil Dev would be the all-rounders in India's all-time XI in Tests in England. Jadeja is third on the list of India's leading run-getters in Test matches in England. In 17 matches, he has totaled 1,158 runs, with two tons and eight fifties. With the ball, he has claimed 34 scalps, with a best of 4-79.Kapil picked up 43 wickets in 13 Test matches in England, which included two five-fers. He also made handy contributions with the bat. In 20 innings, Kapil scored 638 runs at an average of 35.44, with one hundred and four half-centuries.Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Bhagwath ChandrasekharJasprit Bumrah and Siraj would be the lead pacers, apart from Kapil, in the all-time XI. Further, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar would manage the spin duties with Jadeja. Bumrah is India's leading wicket-taker in Tests in England. In 12 matches, he has claimed 51 wickets at an average of 26.19, with four five-fers.Siraj, the bowling hero of India's Oval triumph, has picked up a total of 46 wickets in 11 Tests in England, averaging 33.21, with two five-wicket hauls. Former leg- spinner Chandrasekhar played nine Tests in England and claimed 31 wickets at an average of 33.96, with two five-fers. His 6-38 at The Oval in 1971 was instrumental in India winning their first ever Test match in England.