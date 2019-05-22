In Photos: Team India departs for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Indian cricketers pose for a pre-departure picture

What's the story?

The ICC Cricket World Cup is set to kick off from 30th May 2019 at The Oval in London. England will take on South Africa in the opening game of the tournament. While a few teams have already reached England, India set off on the bon voyage on 22nd May 2019. The campaign for the 'Men in Blue' begins with the practice game on 25th May 2019.

The background...

Post the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI decided to give the Indian cricketers some much-needed rest. All the players rejoiced during this break, indulging in various activities before they all reunited again in Mumbai. Just before the departure to England, skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri addressed the media and put forward their thoughts about the tournament.

The heart of the matter

All the cricketers in the 15-man squad, as well as the support staff, were suited up as they headed to England. The social media was flooded with photos posted by different cricketers.

The BCCI's official Instagram handle shared a few pictures where some of the cricketers were involved in an intense PUBG session. Pacer Mohammed Shami, meanwhile, shared a picture with Vijay Shankar and throwdown specialist Raghu after they were onboard.

What's next?

India will begin its nearly two-month campaign at The Oval on 25th May. They will be taking on the Kiwis for the first practice game. This will be followed by the game against Bangladesh on the 28th at Cardiff.

They will have a small break before they reach Hampshire for their first official fixture of the tournament against a strong South African team. Heading into the tournament as one of the stern favourites, there is a lot of pressure and expectations from the team members.