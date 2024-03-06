Picturesque Dharamsala a fitting ode to 'trendsetter' Ravichandran Ashwin's century

The expression on Ravichandran Ashwin's face when Sunil Gavaskar said he wished to see him lead the Indian team onto the field in his 100th Test showed all you needed to know about the veteran off-spinner.

A look of surprise, followed by a slight shake of the head with a smile, Ashwin replied (via Jio Cinema):

"Sunny bhai you have been too generous, thank you so much. Have no expectations of all these things. I am well past all that. I am enjoying every single moment I am being with this team and the longer it lasts, I will be very happy."

The sense of security in Ravichandran Ashwin's voice that evening in Ranchi was a testament to his belief that his 100th Test would be just another outing where he would try to win a game of cricket for his team. Not having any personal expectations is a virtue that he has learned the hard way, but over the years, it has also helped him become the player he is.

A 'scientist' as he is called, for constantly trying to reinvent the wheel and add more to his game, Ravichandran Ashwin has learned to focus on the changes he could make in his arsenal rather than care about the external forces' opinion. A trendsetter unfazed by narratives, the veteran spinner will walk on the Dharamsala turf as just another day in the office.

Ravichandran Ashwin never refrained from taking a stand

You have to be a bloody good bowler to pick more than 500 Test wickets. But Ravichandran Ashwin has ensured he will not be remembered just for the crazy numbers he has racked up with the red cherry. He hasn't been shy of sticking to his stand even when the world has felt otherwise.

Addressing the reporters in Dharamsala, Ashwin opened up on how the 2012 home Test series against England was a turning point in his career. A youngster, who had won the Player of the Series award with 22 wickets in the rubber, was suddenly the focus of debates over his place in the side after Alastair Cook and Co. scripted history on Indian soil.

It was the learning from this dark phase that helped Ravichandran Ashwin encounter adverse situations head-on. When he ran Jos Buttler out at the nonstriker's end during the 2019 IPL season, he was the target of several 'Spirit of Cricket' aficionados. Did that change Ashwin's stance to date? Absolutely not.

Ashwin was also grilled by the same Spirit-of-Cricket flagbearers about dishing out rank turners for England's 2021 tour. He doubled down by asking why wasn't a turner considered as big a challenge as a seaming wicket. The reporter had no answer.

He also seems pretty sorted with his post-retirement career as his YouTube channel has grown by leaps and bounds. Is it used as a mode of criticism when he doesn't perform well? Yes, it is. But again, is he bothered by that? You know the answer.

Ashwin's landmark Test is a sign of his respect towards the game

On the eve of his 500th Test wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin had to rush back to his family for a medical emergency. The BCCI announced that the veteran spinner had withdrawn from the Ranchi Test and the sense of worry among fans was understandable.

However, not many would have envisaged Ashwin flying back on Day 4 to rejoin the team. He could have easily returned for the next game but chose to make himself available as soon as he could. The true 'Spirit of Cricket' is to respect the game and Ashwin showed his commitment to the team.

Another commendable part of Ravichandran Ashwin's career has been his handling of situations when he is not picked in the XI, mainly for overseas assignments. India's bowling combinations in SENA countries have mostly been four seamers and a lone spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.

It couldn't be easy for a champion player like Ashwin to realize that despite his stellar performances, there was always a 'subject to combination' condition on his place when India went overseas. However, he has kept the team above all else, and that only highlights his respect for the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in the second innings in Ranchi was much more than the '35th five-wicket haul' that would glitter in his career CV. It was another terrific match-winning performance, like many more in his storied career.

On a pitch that didn't offer much turn, Ashwin banked on his sidespin, highlighting that he was not shy of experimenting even at the expense of erring on length. He took the gamble and got the reward, none bigger than the Joe Root LBW that effectively set the tone for India to decisively go ahead in the game.

The elegance and the class with which Ravichandran Ashwin has handled all the plaudits and the criticism over the years deservingly gives him the tag of a trendsetter. How poetic it is that such an elegant and classy cricketer marks his 100th Test amidst a picturesque setting in Dharamsala.

No matter what happens in the Dharamsala Test, Ravichandran Ashwin will continue being the unfazed trendsetter. Don't be surprised if instead of reflecting on his success, you see Ashwin turning up in a club cricket game in Chennai, working on another weapon to add to his repertoire.

