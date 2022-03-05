PK-W vs IN-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

Pakistan and India will lock horns in the fourth match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Sunday, February 6, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

India came into the World Cup after losing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand 4-1. However, the Women in Blue recovered their momentum after winning both their practice games. They beat Sune Luus’ South Africa by two runs at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in their first practice match.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a fifty in the fifth ODI against the White Ferns, chipped in with a 104-run knock. Youngster Yastika Bhatia scored a half-century while opening the batting. Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s four-wicket haul then blew South Africa away.

India then beat Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies by 81 runs in their second warm-up fixture. After electing to bat first, India put up a competitive score of 258. Deepti Sharma and opening batter Smriti Mandhana scored half-centuries.

Gayakwad was once again impressive, picking up two wickets. Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma also did well. Jhulan Goswami didn’t pick up a wicket, but bowled at an economy rate of 1.80 in eight overs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have also won both their warm-up games. Captain Bismah Maroof made a comeback after embracing motherhood a few months ago. Her team beat Sophie Devine’s New Zealand by four wickets at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in their first warm-up match. Leg-spinner Nashra Sandhu picked up four wickets for 32 runs, while Ghulam Fatima and Fatima Sana also did well.

They then beat Bangladesh by seven runs (DLS Method) in their second warm-up clash. Javeria Khan and Aliya Riaz scored 40s for the Women in Green. Fatima Sana chipped in with a 29-run knock. Thereafter, Sana got four wickets to break the backbone of the Bangladesh batting.

Will Pakistan Women (PK-W) beat India Women (IN-W)?

New Zealand vs India - T20 Game 1

It’s pertinent to note that Pakistan have never beaten India in ten previous meetings in women’s cricket. In the World Cup, India have won all three matches over their arch-rivals.

Having won both their warm-up matches, India’s confidence must be high. Mithali Raj and Co. will go into their tournament opener as the firm favourites.

Prediction: India Women to win.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pakistan Women beat India Women? Yes No 12 votes so far