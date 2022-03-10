PK-W vs SA-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

Pakistan (PK-W) and South Africa (SA-W) will lock horns in the ninth match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Friday, March 11, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, have had a torrid time in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. Having lost both their matches by comprehensive margins, the Women in Green are at the bottom of the points table with a disastrous net run rate of -1.891.

After their 107-run loss at the hands of Mithali Raj’s India, they slumped to a seven-wicket loss to Meg Lanning’s Australia. After being put in to bat first, Pakistan huffed and puffed to 190 for six in 20 overs. Skipper Maroof top-scored for them with an unbeaten 78-run knock.

Later, she also dedicated the knock to her newborn daughter Fatima. Aliya Riaz also scored 53 runs but at a strike rate of 48.62. Alana King was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with two wickets.

From there on, Australia chased the target down in 34.4 overs. Alyssa Healy looked to be in ominous touch as she scored 72 runs off 79 balls with the help of seven fours. Rachael Haynes and Lanning scored in their 30s but got out. Omaima Sohail picked up two wickets but her effort went in vain.

South Africa, led by Sune Luus, on the other hand, made a winning start to their sojourn. On March 5, they defeated Nigar Sultana Joty’s Bangladesh by 32 runs. South Africa strained their batting department as they scored 207 in 49.5 overs.

Marizanne Kapp top-scored for them with a 42-run knock. Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon also scored 41 and 39, respectively. Lara Goodall, Luus and Mignon du Preez got starts but failed to convert. Fariha Trisna got three wickets for Bangladesh Women.

The Tigresses made South Africa work hard for the victory but ran out of steam. After a 69-run stand for the opening wicket between Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter, the Bangladesh innings collapsed. Ayobanga Khaka picked up four crucial wickets for the Proteas.

Will Pakistan Women (PK-W) beat South Africa Women (SA-W)?

South Africa v Thailand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

South Africa have beaten Pakistan in 18 out of 24 games while losing four. In the Women’s World Cup, the Proteas have won all three of their matches against Pakistan. South Africa will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win the match

