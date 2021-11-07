PK-W vs WI-W Prediction: Who will win today's 1st ODI?

Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will lock horns in the first ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 8, Monday. Pakistan will be led by Javeria Khan, whereas the Caribbean will be captained by Stafanie Taylor.

West Indies Women travel to Pakistan for a three-match ODI series after a period of two years. The series is a reverse tour for Pakistan’s Caribbean tour back in July 2021.

After losing both the T20I and ODI series to West Indies in the Caribbean Islands in July, Pakistan Women will be eager to turn the tables this time around in their own country.

West Indies Women defeated Pakistan Women 3-0 in the T20I series and went on to win the ODI series 3-2.

Speaking about Pakistan Women’s batting, middle-order batter Omaima Sohail is one player to watch out for.

In the recently concluded West Indies ODI series, she stole the limelight with 191 runs in five innings at an average close to 40. She would be keen to better her figures in this series.

On the bowling front, Pakistan medium pacer Fatima Sana would be eager to recreate her performances from the Caribbean tour in this series. She led the bowling attack with 11 wickets in five innings on that tour, with best figures of 5/39.

Can West Indies Women continue their momentum against Pakistan Women?

West Indies Women’s batting attack looks pretty strong and opposition bowlers will need to hit immaculate bowling lengths to break their defense.

The Caribbean batting will be led by Stafanie Taylor, the team’s skipper who has been in brilliant form of late.

Kyshona Knight and Taylor were the impressive batters from the previous ODI series against Pakistan as they smacked 181 and 175 runs respectively at an average of 46 and 88. Both batters would love to keep up the same intensity.

Right-arm off-break bowler Anisa Mohammed will be crucial in the West Indies’ chances of winning this series. She picked up a total of 12 wickets in the previous series in five innings and ended up as the leading wicket-taker.

With wickets more conducive to spinners, we can expect the slow bowlers to create a lot of momentum right from the start of the game. It would be quite difficult to counterattack spin bowlers in the middle overs of the game on this surface.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Pakistan Women to come out on top and take a 1-0 lead over West Indies Women

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Pakistan Women West Indies Women 2 votes so far