Players in the present Indian ODI team who might struggle to get into the World Cup 2019 Squad

Vinil Ramdev
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.39K   //    22 Jul 2018, 11:21 IST

<p>


The 2019 World Cup is less than 12 months away, and most cricket teams are almost finalizing their final squad that will go to the World Cup. The Indian Cricket team still has some holes to fill in their squad.

Here's a list of Indian players who might struggle to get a spot in the Indian World Cup 2019 squad.


#1 Suresh Raina

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Suresh Raina

Raina is still a terrific player for India at Number 5 and 6. He's had a decent outing in the England series. But there are a few youngsters who are making a strong case for themselves for the number 5 and 6 position in the batting lineup.

Having made decent scores for India A in English conditions, Rishabh Pant is a strong contender. Even Shreyas Iyer could be tried at Number 5. With KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane as reserve batsman in the squad, Raina might need a little bit of luck to make to the team to England for the World Cup 2019.


#2 Dinesh Karthik

England v India - 3rd Royal London ODI
Dinesh Karthik

With the experienced MS Dhoni almost a certainty, the second wicketkeeper's slot might be a bit tricky. Risabh Pant has been picked for the Test series in England. If he has a decent outing, Karthik might find himself out of the squad.


#3 Umesh Yadav

CRICKET-ENG-IND-ODI
Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has struggled with death bowling. Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar are India's best fast bowling stock at the moment. Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur are also in contention for that fast bowler's spot.

Then, there are young fast bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Siddarth Kaul who might want to put their hand up with strong performances. If the selectors pick four fast bowlers and Hardik Pandya, then Yadav might just struggle to make it to the squad.


#4 Axar Patel

CRICKET-IND-RSA
Axar Patel

Although, in the Indian ODI squad to England and South Africa, Axar Patel has played very few ODI games in the last year. The selectors might prefer the experienced Ravindra Jadeja in his place. Jadeja is one of the top spinners in the world and is pretty handy with the bat as well.


Conclusion

There is still some time to go for the World Cup 2019, and who knows, we might even see a new face take the place of an experienced stalwart.


