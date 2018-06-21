Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Players to watch out for in India vs England T20Is

Which players can shine in the India vs England T20I series

KUMUD RANJAN
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 12:35 IST
1.91K

The upcoming T20 series provides India with a chance to acclimatize to the English conditions and gear up for the tougher challenges ahead. Although the T20Is and the ODIs are going to be played on placid tracks, the test series is to be played on the seaming and swinging conditions which are going to be the ultimate test of skill for the players. Players coming into the side after dealing with fitness issues and form concerns will look to contribute handsomely and get themselves going. On the flipside, the hosts England would look to start strong and gain an upper hand in the series. Although they have been performing well in the series versus Australia, they would certainly hope that they don't get overconfident and that instances like what happened against Scotland remains a rarity.

As it appears, the series is going to be an extremely competitive one. While England would like to extend their dominance in the shorter format at home, the Indian tigers would like to roar in the host's den and put their strength on display. All in all, fans should expect a nail-biting contest since currently, these are the teams that have been performing exceptionally well for the last two years.

Let us have a look at the players to watch out for in the series.

#1. Virat Kohli

After losing a chance to play county cricket, courtesy a neck injury, he would like to make a statement early on in the series. Last time in 2014, when he toured the country, he managed to score 134 runs in 10 innings at a paltry average of 13.40 in the test series and 54 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18 in the ODIs. This time around, the series starts with limited overs matches. A good performance in this series would immensely boost his confidence level and would hold him in good stead for the test matches.

Overall, he has a good record in overseas test matches with five centuries against Australia and two against South Africa in their own backyard. In the test series against South Africa, his improved off stump game was on display. He would like to shut out his critics by showing that he has the necessary temperament to succeed against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in swinging and seaming conditions in England.

CRICKET-RSA-IND
Virat Kohli's form will decide the fate of the series.


Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Alex Hales
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who can fulfil the opening duties for India in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: The opening conundrum
RELATED STORY
3 key factors to keep in mind for Team India before...
RELATED STORY
3 keys to India turning the tables on England
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways for Team India from the recently concluded...
RELATED STORY
4 milestones waiting for the Indian team at the England tour
RELATED STORY
4 memorable instances of six - hitting in India vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st Vitality IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Vitality IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Vitality IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us