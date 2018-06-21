Players to watch out for in India vs England T20Is

Which players can shine in the India vs England T20I series

The upcoming T20 series provides India with a chance to acclimatize to the English conditions and gear up for the tougher challenges ahead. Although the T20Is and the ODIs are going to be played on placid tracks, the test series is to be played on the seaming and swinging conditions which are going to be the ultimate test of skill for the players. Players coming into the side after dealing with fitness issues and form concerns will look to contribute handsomely and get themselves going. On the flipside, the hosts England would look to start strong and gain an upper hand in the series. Although they have been performing well in the series versus Australia, they would certainly hope that they don't get overconfident and that instances like what happened against Scotland remains a rarity.

As it appears, the series is going to be an extremely competitive one. While England would like to extend their dominance in the shorter format at home, the Indian tigers would like to roar in the host's den and put their strength on display. All in all, fans should expect a nail-biting contest since currently, these are the teams that have been performing exceptionally well for the last two years.

Let us have a look at the players to watch out for in the series.

#1. Virat Kohli

After losing a chance to play county cricket, courtesy a neck injury, he would like to make a statement early on in the series. Last time in 2014, when he toured the country, he managed to score 134 runs in 10 innings at a paltry average of 13.40 in the test series and 54 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18 in the ODIs. This time around, the series starts with limited overs matches. A good performance in this series would immensely boost his confidence level and would hold him in good stead for the test matches.

Overall, he has a good record in overseas test matches with five centuries against Australia and two against South Africa in their own backyard. In the test series against South Africa, his improved off stump game was on display. He would like to shut out his critics by showing that he has the necessary temperament to succeed against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in swinging and seaming conditions in England.

Virat Kohli's form will decide the fate of the series.