5 Players who retired as Captains 

For any player to be named captain of his international team is a matter of immense pride. The skipper does their best to ensure that by the time he/she leaves the position, the team is in a better place. The job is not an easy one because, as they say, "With great power comes great responsibility." There is a high level of scrutiny on the leader from former players, pundits and the media.

When captains step down from their positions, they usually hang around for a fair bit to groom the next in line and pass the baton smoothly. However, some players, or rather captains, quit the game completely.

Here's a look at five players who retired from the international game while still in charge of their teams.

1. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni retired from test cricket whilst he was captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from test cricket while he was at the helm of affairs. MS Dhoni called it a day after the third test during India’s tour of Australia in 2014-15.

Dhoni played 90 tests for India and made 4876 runs, making him India’s most successful wicket-keeper batsman in the traditional format of the game. Dhoni also effected 294 dismissals behind the stumps.

Dhoni led India in 60 test matches, winning 28, losing 18 and drawing 15. Under Dhoni, India became the top-ranked team in Test cricket for the first time. Dhoni was succeeded by Virat Kohli, who during his own tenure reached unprecedented heights.

2. Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard, who recently called it a day

Kieron Pollard retired from international cricket at the age of 34 in the middle of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Pollard was the captain of the limited-overs teams when he decided to hang his boots.

Having been made the captain in 2019 after West Indies’ dismal performance in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Pollard led WI in 17 ODIs and 17 T20Is. He won 11 ODIs and 7 T20Is as skipper but the West Indies failed to show any significant signs of improvement.

Pollard has been succeeded by young left-handed keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran.

3. Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj, one of the all time greats of the game

Veteran Indian batter Mithali Raj announced her international retirement in June 2022 whilst she was still the captain of the ODI and Test side. Raj first represented the country in 1999 and went on to play 12 tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is for the country.

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. Thank you for all your love & support over the years!I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. https://t.co/OkPUICcU4u

Raj led India on 195 occasions and led the country to the finals of two World Cups. She retired as an all-time great of the game and was also recently honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2021.

She was succeeded by Harmanpreet Kaur, who served as deputy to Raj before her retirement.

4. Pieter Seelaar

Pieter Seelaar and Eoin Morgan both retired as captains

Dutch all-rounder Pieter Seelaar called it a day while he was still in charge of the side during a series against England in 2022. Seelaar was forced to retire from the game following a recurring back issue. Seelaar first represented Netherlands in 2006 and earned 134 caps.

Cricket🏏Netherlands @KNCBcricket ANNOUNCEMENT

Captain Pieter Seelaar announces his retirement

from international cricket due to persistent back injury.



More kncb.nl/en/news/captai…



#ThankyouPieter ANNOUNCEMENTCaptain Pieter Seelaar announces his retirementfrom international cricket due to persistent back injury.More 📢 ANNOUNCEMENTCaptain Pieter Seelaar announces his retirement from international cricket due to persistent back injury.More ➡️ kncb.nl/en/news/captai…#ThankyouPieter ♥️ https://t.co/pnSAHisAmx

The Royal Dutch Cricket Federation is yet to name a permanent successor for the position.

5. Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan retired as a World-Cup winning captain

Eoin Morgan recently called it quits from the game. He did so as the captain of England’s limited overs’ teams. Morgan led England in 126 ODIs, winning 76 of them. He was also in charge for 72 T20IS, leading the team to victory in 42 games.

More than the stats, Morgan will forever be remembered for transforming England’s white ball game. He brought forth an aggressive brand of cricket after a disastrous 2015 World Cup and led England to victory in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Morgan will continue to play in domestic cricket and will lead the London Spirit in the upcoming edition of The Hundred.

The skipper's role was taken over by Ben Stokes for Tests and Jos Buttler for white-ball cricket.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far