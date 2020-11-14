'Please don't burst crackers, save the environment' - Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli urges fans to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali 

In his Diwali message, India cricket captain Virat Kohli requested his fans to celebrate a safe and eco-friendly Diwali by not bursting crackers.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter account, Kohli wished his fans saying, “A very Happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali.”

In the same video message, he asked fans to celebrate with diya and sweets, and stay away from crackers in order to protect the environment.

“Please do not burst crackers, protect the environment, and have fun at home with your loved ones with simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all. Take care,” added the Indian captain, who is going to be a father soon.

Massive Australia challenge coming up for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is currently in Australia with the Indian team for a long tour. The Indians will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests Down Under. India will begin their tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on November 27.

The first One-Dayer will be played at Sydney. The second match will also be held at the same venue on November 29 and the third at Canberra on December 2. The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is to be held at Canberra (December 4), and Sydney (December 6 and December 8).

Kohli to return early from Australia

While Virat Kohli will be available for the entire duration of the limited-overs series, he will be heading back to India after the first Test at Adelaide starting on December 17, which will be India’s first Day/Night Test in Australia. The Indian captain has been granted paternity leave by BCCI to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of his first child.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 the last time they visited Australia in 2018-19, their maiden Test series win in the country.