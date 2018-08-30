Positives for Indian team before the fourth Test against England

England & India Net Sessions

Here are some of the positives for the Indian team before the Southampton Test.

Openers contributing with the bat

Shikhar Dhawan got starts along with KL Rahul in the third Test match

After trying quite a few players for the opening slots, the Indian team have finally got the two players they wanted as both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan got runs in the third Test match at Trent Bridge.

After long, it was the first time when the opening pair got a 50+ partnership for the first wicket in both the innings of a Test match for India and that too in the overseas conditions. It is a huge positive for the team as it will help them boost their confidence ahead of the fourth Test match.

Hardik Pandya: The All-rounder

Hardik Pandya in action during the current series

After continuously failing in the past few matches, Hardik Pandya finally delivered.

After getting a gritty 18 with the bat in the first innings, he bowled a match-defining spell of 6-1-28-5 to keep the English team on back foot. In the second innings, he got a run a ball fifty to help India extend their lead and completely take away the match from their opponents.

Some solution to the middle muddle

Both Rahane and Pujara looked solid with the bat in the third Test match

One of the most troubling things in this series was the middle order's batting woes but in the last Test match, Indian team's batting pillars, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane got runs.

While Rahane played a mesmerizing knock of 81 runs in the first innings, Pujara, yet again, showed his class with a knock of 72 runs. With these two getting runs, a major problem for the Indian team seems to be solved and a lot of pressure will be released from the skipper Virat Kohli's shoulders.