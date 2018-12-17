IPL Auction 2019: Possible strategies of all teams

Siddharth Arjun FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 952 // 17 Dec 2018, 22:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The IPL player auction is set to take place in Jaipur

The Indian Premier League bandwagon is back, and the action for season 12 has begun with the teams giving out the lists of retained players on November 15.

The 2019 season will be a peculiar one for many reasons. Although the general elections in India and ICC World Cup have happened twice each during the 11-year IPL history, this is the first time that both will occur together during the IPL window.

On the previous two occasions, the IPL was scheduled after the World Cup. But with the 2019 mega event scheduled during June - July 2019, cricket boards have imposed deadlines for their respective players so that they can participate in the pre-World Cup camps.

The official broadcasters StarIndia have expressed their desire to see the IPL stay at home as they have paid huge sums to acquire the rights. The BCCI is reportedly looking for viable options to keep the event in India as long as possible.

Amid all this confusion, the franchises have gathered in Jaipur for the auctions. Generally, the auction is scheduled after the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy - India's domestic T20 tournament which the IPL teams use for spotting domestic talent. But this time, even that luxury is not available to the franchises.

With the availability of top overseas players in jeopardy, teams will be looking for many back-ups. Let us look at possible strategies of all the teams.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Areas of concern: Death Bowling, experienced Indian fast bowlers, lack of X-factor

Possible Targets: Mohit Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

Available Slots: Indians 2, Overseas 0

Advertisement

Purse left: INR 8.4 crore

#2 Delhi Capitals

Areas of concern: Hard-hitting middle-order batsman, Indian fast bowlers and all-rounders, second wicket-keeper

Possible targets: Shimron Hetmyer, Coin Ingram, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Heinrich Klassen, Glenn Phillips

Available Slots: Indians 7, Overseas 3

Purse left: INR 25.50 crore

#3 Kings XI Punjab

Areas of concern: Experienced all-rounders, finishers, wicket-keepers,

Possible targets: Carlos Brathwaite, Sam Curran, James Faulkner, Kusal Perera, Naman Ojha

Available Slots: Indians 11, Overseas 4

Purse left: INR 36.20 crore

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement