Power Ranking the 2019 World Cup Teams

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is less than a year away and it is time to think about the relative talent of the teams that are going to be contesting in the tournament. Usually it is very tough to predict such tournaments a year before as a lot can change within twelve months.

Moreover, the nature of tournament cricket is such that teams that peak at the right moment can make unlikely runs. On the other hand, some teams that are excellent ‘on paper’ can collapse at the wrong moment and be eliminated before the knockouts.

However it is still pertinent to look at the ranking of the ten teams that will compose the 2019 World Cup. The tournament in England portends to be unique, considering that it will only feature ten teams.

While that is rather unfortunate for some of the supposed “minnows” that colored previous tournaments, it also means that the tournament will probably feature closer matches (at least the ICC hopes so). Thus, ranking all of these ten teams a year before the World Cup is a rather difficult task- but it doesn’t hurt to try.

10. Afghanistan

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: England v Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s run to the World Cup is one of the most amazing stories in recent cricket World Cup history. While Afghanistan qualified for the previous World Cup and have amazing potential, they had been basically eliminated from the 2018 World Cup qualifier after a heartbreaking loss to Hong Kong.

At that point, Afghanistan had lost their first three games (to Scotland, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong). It seemed impossible for them to qualify for the tournament. Yet from that point onwards, everything went right for the team: Zimbabwe beat Hong Kong and Afghanistan easily dispatched Nepal.

This enabled them to qualify for the Super Sixes where they shocked West Indies before dispatching Ireland in a thriller decided in the final over. It was the type of story that will never be forgotten in Afghan cricket history.

However at the actual tournament, Afghanistan are likely to struggle. Their two best players are their spin duo: Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman- players whose skillsets will probably not translate to English conditions. Considering the relative weakness of their pace attack, it is easy to imagine daunting totals being made on flat pitches by teams against Afghanistan.

Moreover, the team’s batting lineup is ageing. Ashgar Stanikzai, Mohammed Shahzad, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammed Nabi are all over 30 years old. Yet none of them have ever played an international ODI in England, thus the conditions may come as a rude shock. Afghanistan have done well to get here but making an impact in the tournament may be a step too far.

