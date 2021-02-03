Pragyan Ojha feels James Anderson and Stuart Broad are more important than Jofra Archer in India

Pragyan Ojha feels James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be more important than Jofra Archer for the visitors in their Test series against India. Ojha believes Anderson and Broad's experience of playing Tests in India would be vital for the English side.

James Anderson is a veteran of 157 Test matches, where he has scalped 606 wickets. He has played 10 Tests in India, accounting for 26 wickets at a strike rate of 71.50. Meanwhile, his fast bowling partner Stuart Broad has featured in six Test matches on Indian pitches. Broad has taken ten wickets at a strike rate of 99.

The English squad also has Archer up their sleeves. Archer has never played a Test in Asia. Talking on Sports Today ahead of the India vs. England series, Pragyan Ojha picked James Anderson and Stuart Broad among the five key players for the visitors.

"I picked James Anderson because of the experience, I think they will not be playing together because they will be needing Jofra Archer but I think these two guys are more important. They have the experience of bowling in India in the Test match, red-ball cricket. Yes. Jofra Archer has played but he has played white ball cricket. If you talk about red-ball cricket these two guys will be a big threat to our batting line-up," said Pragyan Ojha.

Apart from James Anderson and Stuart Broad, Pragyan Ojha named Joe Root, Jack Leach, and Ben Stokes as the potential match-winners for England in the upcoming four matches in the interview to India Today.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson do not have a record in Chennai

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have taken two wickets each at Chepauk

While Stuart Broad and James Anderson are among the best pace bowlers in the world, the conditions in Chennai will assist the spin bowlers. Both veteran fast bowlers have played a Test match each in Chennai, where they picked up two wickets. Their strike rate and economy rate at this venue are worse than their career statistics.

Hence, Pragyan Ojha felt Jack Leach could be the difference-maker in the Tests. Ojha pointed out why Leach could be successful in troubling the Indian batsmen.

"Apart from Rishabh Pant we mainly have right-handers in our top order and so a left-arm spinner in Jack Leach becomes important," added Pragyan Ojha.