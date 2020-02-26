×
Pragyan Ojha praises MS Dhoni for being 'a bowler's captain'

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 11:57 IST
Pragyan Ojha hailed MS Dhoni for always backing him as a bowler to do well in Test cricket for India.
Pragyan Ojha hailed MS Dhoni for always backing him as a bowler to do well

Pragyan Ojha recently announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down the curtains on a career that saw many ups and downs. He was at his peak under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and praised Captain Cool for providing a bowler with the required freedom to change the field according to his wish.

“He (Dhoni) was a bowler’s captain. I strongly believe that a bowler should have a captain who understands him," Ojha told TOI.
"A lot of bowlers praise Dhoni because of the dimensions he gives you, things that he helps you with like placing the field, keeping your mind clear which are important when you play high-intensity games,” he further added.

Ojha also had success in the IPL -- first with the Deccan Chargers and then with the Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma. He has now set his sight on playing in overseas leagues as he believes that like the Indian batsmen, even the bowlers want to perform for the team in conditions not known to them.

"Definitely. Any cricketer would like to go out of the country and challenge himself. Like batsmen, when they go to countries like Australia, England and South Africa. They want to get the runs for the team," he stated.
"I have spoken to many cricketers like (VVS) Laxman bhai and Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir). They want to go outside and perform because those conditions are not favourable to us. So as a cricketer I would have loved to go to foreign shores and give my best,” Ojha concluded.
Published 26 Feb 2020, 11:57 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Pragyan Ojha Test cricket
