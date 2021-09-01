"Prasidh Krishna is just a precautionary inclusion" – India bowling coach Bharat Arun

Bowling coach Bharat Arun has confirmed that the addition of Prasidh Krishna to the Indian squad for the fourth Test against England is just a precautionary measure considering the workload management of fast bowlers.

The former Indian pacer admitted that Ishant Sharma’s form in the third Test at Headingley was a bit of a concern for the side, but he also confirmed that the issue had now been sorted.

"He [Prasidh Krishna] has been included into the squad considering the issue of workload management. There’s nothing more to it than that. Ishant’s form in the last Test was a concern, but that’s sorted out now. Prasidh Krishna is just a precautionary inclusion," Bharat Arun told the press on the eve of the fourth Test.

If Prasidh Krishna makes his debut on Thursday, he will be India’s 303rd Test cricketer. Standing 6”2, the 25-year-old Karnataka pacer has played nine first-class matches and picked 34 wickets at an average of 20.26.

His strength lies in clocking good pace, and he impressed during the ODI series against England at home earlier this year.

The Oval in London has historically assisted spin bowling, but there has been no confirmation of whether Ravichandran Ashwin will play in the Test. The ace off-spinner hasn’t featured in a single Test this series so far.

India not looking too far ahead in terms of workload management: Bharat Arun

After India’s defeat at Headingley last week, Virat Kohli emphasized the workload management of the fast bowlers, hinting that one or more among Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma will be rested for the Oval Test.

Bharat Arun clarified that India’s busy schedule of the Indian Premier League, followed by the T20 World Cup, has nothing to do with workload management as it’s currently being implemented with the ongoing Test series in mind.

"To be very honest, we are looking at the workload of fast bowlers for only this series. We shouldn’t look too far ahead. We are looking at how to play fast bowlers with fresh legs at any given point in time. The workload management is looked for this series and not for further."

In recent years, India's fast bowlers have been their principal architects for most of their famous overseas wins. The upcoming two Tests at the Oval and Manchester will be no different.

