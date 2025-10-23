Pratika Rawal vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats after 23 ODIs amid 2025 Women's World Cup

India Women’s opening batter Pratika Rawal continued her sensational run in ODI cricket, becoming the joint-fastest to 1,000 runs in the format alongside Lindsay Reeler, reaching the milestone in just 23 innings. The 25-year-old achieved the feat during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand on Thursday, October 23, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Opening the innings with Smriti Mandhana, the duo put on a brilliant 212-run stand off 201 balls for the first wicket. Mandhana struck 109 off 105 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes, while Pratika remained composed at the other end, scoring 122 off 134 deliveries with 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues notched up a half-century, remaining unbeaten on 76 as India finished at 340/3 after the game was reduced to 49 overs due to rain. Following India’s innings, play was again interrupted due to rain, and New Zealand were set a revised target of 325 in 44 overs.

New Zealand Women put up a spirited fight but fell short, finishing at 271/8 in 44 overs as India clinched a 53-run victory under the DLS method. With the win, India secured their place in the semifinals, while the White Ferns were knocked out of the tournament.

As Pratika Rawal impressed once again with a brilliant century and continues to shine on the international stage, here’s a look at how her record stacks up against that of former India men’s captain Rohit Sharma after 23 ODIs.

Comparing the stats of Pratika Rawal and Rohit Sharma after 23 ODIs

#1 Most runs

Since making her debut in December 2024 against the West Indies, opening batter Pratika Rawal has shown remarkable consistency. The right-handed batter has featured in 23 ODIs so far, amassing 1,110 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Pratika Rawal 23 23 1110 Rohit Sharma 23 22 471

In comparison, Rohit Sharma has represented India in 275 ODIs, scoring 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69 with a strike rate of 92.62, including 59 fifties and 32 hundreds. Notably, in his early days, Rohit batted in the middle order, and in his first 23 ODIs, he scored 471 runs in 22 innings.

#2 Average and Strike rate

In her 23-match career so far, Pratika Rawal has maintained a brilliant average of 50.45 and a strike rate of 82.83. She has registered seven half-centuries and two centuries, with a career-best score of 154 off 129 balls, which included 20 fours and one six against Ireland in Rajkot in January 2025.

Player Average Strike rate 50-plus scores Highest score Pratika Rawal 50.45 82.83 9 154 Rohit Sharma 27.71 73.36 4 70*

Meanwhile, during his first 23 ODIs, Rohit Sharma averaged 27.71 at a strike rate of 73.36. In that period, he recorded four fifties, with his best being an unbeaten 70 off 64 balls against Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval in February 2008.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

Out of the 23 ODIs Pratika Rawal has featured in, the Women in Blue have emerged victorious on 16 occasions. In these winning outings, the opening batter has contributed 880 runs in 16 innings at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of 86.58, including five half-centuries and two centuries.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Pratika Rawal 16 880 55.00 86.58 Rohit Sharma 11 224 32.00 64.58

Meanwhile, in Rohit Sharma’s first 23 matches in the format, India won 12 games. In those victories, the Mumbai batter scored 224 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 64.58, with one half-century to his name.

