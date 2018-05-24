Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Predicted Indian batting order in absence of Virat Kohli

    While Rohit Sharma will take over the mantle of the Indian side, there will be a different team composition for him to deal with.

    Raj
    ANALYST
    24 May 2018
    27.92K

    India's and Virat Kohli's plan for the England tour hit a major roadblock when the Indian captain suffered a slip disk which has ruled him out of his upcoming county stint with Surrey.

    Also, there are reports that this might rule him out of India's T20 side which will kickstart the tour of Ireland and England.

    While Rohit Sharma will take over the mantle of the Indian side, there will be a different team composition for him to deal with.

    We take a look at the Indian batting order in the absence of Virat Kohli.

    Shikhar Dhawan

    Enter caption

    The southpaw has been in brilliant form with the bat against the white ball over the last 15 months and has been one of the best performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

    He will walk out to face the new ball and the Indian team would hope he gets going right from the outset and takes the attack to the opposition as a quick start is just what the Indian team want from their opener.

