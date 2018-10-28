India's predicted XI for 4th ODI against Windies

India will face Windies in fourth one-day of the series at Mumbai on 29 October

After the conclusion of three ODIs between India and Windies, both teams are tied at 1-1 in the series as the hosts, India, won the series opener before a dramatic tie and a heartbreaking loss in the second and third match respectively. India were seen as heavy favourites in the One-Day series as they demolished West Indies in the two-match Test series earlier. But now, with two games to play, India are in need to bounce back in order to win the series.

In the third One-Dayer on Saturday at Pune, Windies posted 283 on the board after being put on the middle to bat first, thanks to Shai Hope's 95. India were clearly on a cruise to win the match as captain Virat Kohli smashed his third century in a row. But, they failed to make it count.

Windies managed to pack India for 240 in 47.4 overs by some exceptional bowling efforts from Marlon Samuels, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, and the skipper Jason Holder. While Marlon took three scalps including Virat Kohli, others three took two wickets each.

Keeping the scoreline of the series in mind, India will take the field in fourth one-day at Mumbai to take the lead. It is unlikely for India to bring many changes in the playing XI for the fourth one-day.

Let's take a look at the predicted XI:

#1 Openers (Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan)

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been an integral part of India's one-day set up for years now.

While selecting openers in One-Dayers is the point of contention, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the two most familiar names for India. They have been an integral part of India's one-day set up for years now.

Despite failing to reach two-digits scores in the last two games, Rohit Sharma will certainly remain as the first pick opener for India as he smashed unbeaten 152 in the series opener when India chased down a mammoth target of 323 at Guwahati.

Shikhar Dhawan's presence at the top of the Indian batting line along with Rohit will also remain secure in spite of his sub-optimal performance in the first three matches of the series as he scored 4, 29 and 35 in first, second and third One-Dayers respectively. India are unlikely to bring a replacement into playing XI for Dhawan in an important contest.

