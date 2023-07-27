Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in 1st ODI between IND and WI

Team India will officially kick off their ICC ODI World Cup preparations with the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The first ODI is scheduled to be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday, July 27.

With the Men in Blue on the road for the 50-overs showpiece event, the think tank might try out a few new options before finalizing their combinations. In the bowling unit, all eyes will be on young Umran Malik. The right-arm fast bowler has been useful in the middle overs, which Rohit Sharma will look to use moving ahead.

The Indian think tank will also have to choose between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja being the spin option.

West Indies, on the other hand, have recalled fast bowler Oshane Thomas, who last played an ODI in 2020. The home side have also brought back Shimron Hetmyer in the 50-over side. However, they will miss the services of Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran in this series.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who would pick up the most wickets in the first ODI between India and West Indies.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play a key role in the ICC ODI World Cup later this year. After a few difficult years, Kuldeep has got his rhythm and has looked good for India this year.

In eight ODIs this year, the Uttar Pradesh-born spinner has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 21.12 and an economy rate of 5.41.

Kuldeep will hope to keep up the good work in the upcoming series to cement his berth in the playing XI.

#2 Umran Malik

The 23-year-old Umran Malik has earned a reputation for himself with his extra pace and ability to hurry up batters. In eight ODIs so far, the Jammu and Kashmir-born pacer has scalped 13 wickets at an average of 27.30.

Umran has been used as a partnership-breaker in the middle overs and Rohit Sharma will want him to sharpen his skills ahead of the global event.

Umran, who has played three matches so far this year, will hope to make the most of the opportunity and cement his berth in the playing XI.

#3 Alzarri Joseph

The 26-year-old Alzarri Joseph has been West Indies' go-to bowler across formats in recent times. He enjoys a spectacular record in ODI with 101 scalps under his belt from 61 matches, including a five-wicket haul.

Joseph will be tasked to do the damage with the new ball against the Indian top-order. If he gets his line and length right, the right-arm pacer could trouble the Indian batters early on in the innings.