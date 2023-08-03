Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in the 1st T20I between IND and WI

With the ODIs done and dusted, Team India will square off against the West Indies in a five-match T20I series. The first match be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday.

The Brian Lara Stadium also hosted the final ODI between India and the West Indies on Tuesday. Batting first, the Men in Blue piled up 351 runs, riding on half-centuries from Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya.

In response, the Windies were bundled out for 151 runs. Shardul Thakur and Mukesh Kumar picked up four and three wickets, respectively, while Kuldeep Yadav scalped two.

The wicket changed significantly as the match progressed and the team winning would look to defend the total.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who would pick up the most wickets in the first T20I between India and the West Indies.

#1 Shardul Thakur - India

Shardul Thakur had a superb outing in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. He finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight scalps, leading India's bowling from the front in the absence of seniors.

Shardul will hope to keep up the good form in the next set of matches as he looks to be in the good books of the selectors ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be played on home soil later this year.

#2 Alzarri Joseph - West Indies

The lanky fast bowler is a regular name in West Indies' limited-over sides. He picked up three wickets in two matches in the recently concluded ODI series.

Having played in various T20 leagues across the globe, Alzarri Joseph has gained significant experience, which could come in handy against a young Indian side.

Since making his debut in 2022, Joseph has featured in 12 T20Is, picking up 22 wickets, with the best figures of 5/40.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav - India

After a few difficult years, Kuldeep Yadav has got his rhythm and has looked good in Indian colors this year. He was also in fine form in the recently concluded ODI series, picking up seven wickets at an average of 8.71.

Kuldeep will hope to keep the momentum going in the shortest format as India look to build a young squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He has played only three T20Is this year, picking up two wickets, and will look to step up his game on Thursday.