Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in 3rd ODI between IND and WI

With the series on the line, Team India will go up against the West Indies in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday. The visitors won the first game before the Windies leveled the series by emerging victorious in the second contest.

The bowlers had a significant say in the double-paced Barbados wicket in the first two games. The West Indies bowlers did exceedingly well to bowl out India for 181 runs in the second match, with Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd picking up three wickets each.

In response, Shardul Thakur brought the Men in Blue back into the contest with three quick wickets after a brisk opening partnership. However, the hosts held their nerves to sail past the target with ease.

However, the bowlers are likely to have a hard time in Trinidad, given that it is a belter of a track and aids in stroke play. Despite that, both camps have a few bowlers who can make a batter's life difficult with tight lines and lengths along with variations.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who would pick up the most wickets in the third ODI between India and the West Indies.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav - India

Left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been India's best bowler so far this series. He is the highest wicket-taker with five scalps at an average of 7.20.

With the ICC ODI World Cup approaching thick and fast and places for the spinners' slots getting intense, Kuldeep will hope to maintain his good form and end the series on a high.

Kuldeep has so far picked up 20 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 5.07 in 2023.

#2 Gudakesh Motie - West Indies

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is the second-highest wicket-taker of the series with five scalps from two games. He has troubled the Indian batters in both matches and will hope to maintain his momentum as the West Indies look to win the series.

Although new to ODI cricket, Motie has already proved that he is here to stay. Another good performance against a heavyweight Indian side will be a massive confidence booster for him.

Overall, Motie has played six ODIs, picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 3.67.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja - India

It was a toss-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur for the third name on this list after the latter's superb outing in the last game. However, the left-arm spinner has an edge over the medium pacer as the Trinidad wicket has very little to aid the fast bowlers.

Jadeja, with his tight lines and length, becomes critical here. The Saurashtra-born all-rounder can stem down the flow of runs and is often rewarded with wickets with batters trying to play a rash shot against him.

Jadeja has so far picked up three wickets in two games and his role would be key as India look to clinch the third match and the series.